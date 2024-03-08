Judge denies Trump's request for more time to pay damages in Carroll defamation case





A federal judge on Thursday denied Donald Trump's request for three more days to pay damages in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against the former president.

The scheduled payment due date is Monday. Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million, and the total amount, with interest, will be $91.6 million.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over the trial in New York, said Trump had plenty of time to arrange the payment in the weeks since a jury in January found him responsible of defamation by denying having sexually abused Carroll in the 1990s. a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.

Mr. Trump's current situation is the result of his own delaying actions, Kaplan wrote in his order. Since January 26, he has had to organize his finances, knowing that he might need to endorse this judgment.

A Trump campaign spokesperson blasted the order in a statement released Thursday.

“This is the continuation of a completely lawless witch hunt. President Trump filed a timely motion to stay the ridiculous ruling, and many courts, including the Second Circuit, recognize the importance of temporary administrative stays while such requests are being considered,” said Steven Cheung. “We look forward to continuing to litigate this case and completing the vindication of the Truth.

On Wednesday, Trump lawyer Alina Habba asked Kaplan to stay enforcement of the verdict until three business days after the court rules on a longer-term stay, in an effort to preempt the Monday deadline to finalize the ruling.

Last month, Trump requested a longer pause in implementing the verdict, pending resolution of his post-trial motions. Kaplan has not yet ruled on this request.

Trump's lawyers requested a new trial in the case on Tuesday and asked Kaplan to significantly reduce the ruling. They argued that the compensatory and punitive awards awarded by the jury were disproportionate and that the $11 million reputational damage award is disproportionate to awards awarded in similar cases.

