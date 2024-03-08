Politics
East Java Acting Governor Accompanies President Joko Widodo to Inaugurate Presidential Road in Madiun News
KLIKJATIM.Com | Madiun – Acting Governor of East Java Adhy Karyono accompanied the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the inauguration of the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) for regional roads in the southern province of East Java at Jalan I, Raya Dungus, Krajan II, Mojopurno, Kec. Madiun, Kab. Madiun, Friday (8/3).
The inauguration, which took place in the center of the Inpres road on the border between Dungus and Madiun, was marked by the pressing of the siren button and the signing of an inscription by President Jokowi.
For information, the Presidential Instruction for the 8.73 km Dungus-Madiun City Border Road was constructed with the assistance of APBN 2023 funds amounting to IDR. 27.41 billion. Meanwhile, the total number of regional road sections in Southeast Java was recorded as 20 sections with a length of 209.46 km and 2 bridges with a length of 184.74 m. The works cost at least Rp. 1,000,000. 545.7 billion.
A total of 35 roads and bridges were maintained and repaired in East Java with a length of 275.51 km. This step exhausts the IDR’s 2023 APBN budget. 925.2 billion.
In particular, Acting Governor Adhy welcomed the inauguration of the Presidential Instruction on Regional Roads in East Java. He said road repair and maintenance is important to support community mobility and increase connectivity.
This road connects many places and increases mobility. This connectivity therefore becomes important. “Thank you, Mr. President Jokowi, for your support and assistance in efforts to improve mobility and connectivity in East Java,” he said.
Adhy said that with connectivity between regions, it could improve the economic sector of the surrounding community. Which, ultimately, can improve the well-being of the community.
For example, this highway connects tourist attractions. What was once unequal is now unequal. Then the community's economy will improve, he said.
“In addition to this, the existence of this presidential decree on the regional road also connects productive areas that support both the agricultural sector, the industrial sector and tourism,” he added.
At the end, Adhy also invited the public to participate in the upkeep and upkeep of the road. And make the most of these roads to support mobility and improve the economy.
“Let’s work together to protect and maintain this important element of connectivity and mobility,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, in his speech, President Jokowi said that currently, through the Presidential Instruction of Regional Roads, all roads with bad exits have been repaired by 2023.
Already spent the budget of Rp. 14.6 trillion rupiah and this year we will continue to reach 1 trillion rupiah. 15,000 billion. Specifically for East Java, the budget for the Presidential Instruction for Regional Roads reached Rp. 1,000,000,000. 925.2 billion. “The numbers are large and in the future the roads that need to be repaired in East Java will continue,” he said.
“Saying _Bismillahirrahmanirrahim_, I inaugurated the Presidential Instruction on Regional Roads in East Java this morning,” he said during his inauguration.
Previously, upon arrival at Iswahyudi Air Base at around 8:20 a.m., President Jokowi also inspected defense equipment and witnessed a demonstration of the social assistance drop box of the modernized F-16 Hercules aircraft.
Later, this simulation will soon be put into practice when sending aid to the people of Gaza, Palestine. Indeed, Indonesia is one of the countries that has the possibility of providing air aid to Gaza.
This was simulated earlier and I saw good results. “Later, the assistance provided will be in accordance with the needs of the Palestinian people,” he concluded.
Present at this event were TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, Indonesian PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, East Java Regional Police Chief Imam Sugianto, Military Commander V Brawijaya , TNI Major General Rafael Granada Baay, Madiun Acting Regent Tontro Pahlwanto, and Ponorogo Regent Sugiri Sancoko as well as several heads of the OPD of the concerned East Java Provincial Government. (laugh)
|
Sources
2/ https://klikjatim.com/pj-gubernur-jatim-dampingi-presiden-joko-widodo-resmikan-jalan-inpres-di-madiun/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- East Java Acting Governor Accompanies President Joko Widodo to Inaugurate Presidential Road in Madiun News
- Collins admits he came across a 'fake' and like an actor on MAFS Australia
- Sweden has officially joined the NATO military alliance BBC News
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents first-ever National Designer Awards | News from India
- Biden holds meeting with stakeholders to prepare State of the Union
- Boys State Hockey: Cretin-Derham Hall rallies to defeat Centennial 4-3 in double overtime
- This designer-approved dress is made for your Easter celebrations at just $26
- Judge denies Trump's request for more time to pay damages in Carroll defamation case
- Ukrainian President Zelensky will visit Trkiye
- 1234, SAD! and other big political passwords – POLITICO
- UCLA diversity report finds women, minorities behind Hollywood's biggest hits | Entertainment
- Women's Tennis Falls at UC San Diego