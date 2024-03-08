East Java Acting Governor Accompanies President Joko Widodo to Inaugurate Presidential Road in Madiun News

KLIKJATIM.Com | Madiun – Acting Governor of East Java Adhy Karyono accompanied the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the inauguration of the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) for regional roads in the southern province of East Java at Jalan I, Raya Dungus, Krajan II, Mojopurno, Kec. Madiun, Kab. Madiun, Friday (8/3).

The inauguration, which took place in the center of the Inpres road on the border between Dungus and Madiun, was marked by the pressing of the siren button and the signing of an inscription by President Jokowi.

For information, the Presidential Instruction for the 8.73 km Dungus-Madiun City Border Road was constructed with the assistance of APBN 2023 funds amounting to IDR. 27.41 billion. Meanwhile, the total number of regional road sections in Southeast Java was recorded as 20 sections with a length of 209.46 km and 2 bridges with a length of 184.74 m. The works cost at least Rp. 1,000,000. 545.7 billion.

A total of 35 roads and bridges were maintained and repaired in East Java with a length of 275.51 km. This step exhausts the IDR’s 2023 APBN budget. 925.2 billion.

In particular, Acting Governor Adhy welcomed the inauguration of the Presidential Instruction on Regional Roads in East Java. He said road repair and maintenance is important to support community mobility and increase connectivity.

This road connects many places and increases mobility. This connectivity therefore becomes important. “Thank you, Mr. President Jokowi, for your support and assistance in efforts to improve mobility and connectivity in East Java,” he said.

Adhy said that with connectivity between regions, it could improve the economic sector of the surrounding community. Which, ultimately, can improve the well-being of the community.

For example, this highway connects tourist attractions. What was once unequal is now unequal. Then the community's economy will improve, he said.

“In addition to this, the existence of this presidential decree on the regional road also connects productive areas that support both the agricultural sector, the industrial sector and tourism,” he added.

At the end, Adhy also invited the public to participate in the upkeep and upkeep of the road. And make the most of these roads to support mobility and improve the economy.

“Let’s work together to protect and maintain this important element of connectivity and mobility,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, in his speech, President Jokowi said that currently, through the Presidential Instruction of Regional Roads, all roads with bad exits have been repaired by 2023.

Already spent the budget of Rp. 14.6 trillion rupiah and this year we will continue to reach 1 trillion rupiah. 15,000 billion. Specifically for East Java, the budget for the Presidential Instruction for Regional Roads reached Rp. 1,000,000,000. 925.2 billion. “The numbers are large and in the future the roads that need to be repaired in East Java will continue,” he said.

“Saying _Bismillahirrahmanirrahim_, I inaugurated the Presidential Instruction on Regional Roads in East Java this morning,” he said during his inauguration.

Previously, upon arrival at Iswahyudi Air Base at around 8:20 a.m., President Jokowi also inspected defense equipment and witnessed a demonstration of the social assistance drop box of the modernized F-16 Hercules aircraft.

Later, this simulation will soon be put into practice when sending aid to the people of Gaza, Palestine. Indeed, Indonesia is one of the countries that has the possibility of providing air aid to Gaza.

This was simulated earlier and I saw good results. “Later, the assistance provided will be in accordance with the needs of the Palestinian people,” he concluded.

Present at this event were TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, Indonesian PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, East Java Regional Police Chief Imam Sugianto, Military Commander V Brawijaya , TNI Major General Rafael Granada Baay, Madiun Acting Regent Tontro Pahlwanto, and Ponorogo Regent Sugiri Sancoko as well as several heads of the OPD of the concerned East Java Provincial Government. (laugh)



