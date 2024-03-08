Seven states and events miles apart: How the Trump and Biden campaigns approach a rematch





ATLANTA (AP) Joe Biden and Donald Trump each won the White House by razor-thin margins in key states.

Now, with a resumption of their bitter 2020 campaign almost officially set for after Super Tuesday, both campaigns are revealing their strategies for a showdown between a president and his immediate predecessor.

The two campaigns will fight hardest in seven battleground states, five of which went from Trump in 2016 to Biden four years ago. Biden's re-election campaign is touting increased staffing and targeting of voters in swing states. Trump campaign officials are finalizing the takeover of the Republican National Committee this week and seeking to expand their field operations.

Biden and Trump will each hold events in Georgia on Saturday, a week after making simultaneous trips to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. This reflects how closely their campaigns will clash, but also how differently they will work to get votes. Biden will be in metro Atlanta, which is home to a diverse and rapidly growing population. Trump will travel to rural northwest Georgia and the district of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a firebrand conservative discussed as a possible running mate.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Biden criticized Trump, saying the former president was motivated by grievances and scams, focused on his own vengeance and vengeance and determined to destroy democracy, snatch away basic freedoms like the ability of women to make their own health care decisions. and pass another round of trillions of dollars in tax cuts for the rich.

Trump has spent months blaming Biden for inflation, an increase in migrants crossing the US-Mexico border, crime in US cities and wars in Ukraine and Israel. It's a beautiful country and it's so sad to see where it's gone, he said Tuesday evening. We will make things right.

Biden: a post-pandemic opportunity for traditional campaigning

Biden's campaign has hired leadership teams of three to five people each with deep political experience in eight states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Of them, only Florida and North Carolina went for Trump twice, even though both parties view North Carolina as competitive. Biden and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won Nevada.

The campaign plans to expand these teams to up to 15 people each, then bring in hundreds of paid organizers across the battlefield map in the coming weeks. These organizers, in turn, will be responsible for coordinating tens of thousands of volunteers.

Biden's efforts will include a large physical operation that we were unable to do in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, said Dan Kanninen, the campaign's battleground states director. That means returning to door-to-door canvassing and phone banking, with the campaign prioritizing quality of contact with voters rather than just quantity. It will also train volunteers and give them the flexibility to influence their own social networks by promoting Biden's campaign in nontraditional online spaces that can better influence their parents, friends and neighbors.

“I view what we're doing now as a smarter extension of what we learned in '12 and also a smarter extension of what we learned in '20,” Kanninen said, referring to both the victory of Biden and the successful re-election of then-President Barack Obama.

Biden's campaign contains lists of existing volunteers who participated in the 2020 and 2022 elections, meaning they can reactivate existing networks rather than starting from scratch. In Arizona, it prioritized Spanish-language outreach early, opening its first field office in Maryvale, an area of ​​Phoenix that is about 75 percent Hispanic.

We're making sure we use the next few months to build the foundation for the general election very quickly, said Sean McEnerney, Biden's campaign manager in Arizona.

Kanninen said he doubted Trump would have enough time to ramp up organizing efforts by Republican national committees in the same way.

So far, the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee have largely outpaced the Republicans. The Biden campaign reported a balance of $56 million at the end of January, according to federal information, while the Trump campaign reported a balance of $30.5 million.

He can't buy back that time, Kanninen said. You just can't replicate that by writing a big check, even if they had the money.

Trump: a takeover of the RNC and an alignment behind the boss

For Trump, the next post-Super Tuesday step is to finalize the RNC buyout at the party's spring meeting that begins Thursday.

The former president will effectively absorb the GOP seat into his campaign, installing his preferred leadership with a priority on catching up with the fundraising and organizing operation that Biden's re-election team shares with the DNC.

Its message and its mechanics, said Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to Trump. If we do what we're supposed to do from a campaign standpoint, we'll be able to really boost and increase the number of states in which we're competitive.

LaCivita, who is set to become RNC operations director while retaining his campaign role, listed seven of the eight states the Biden campaign considers battlegrounds. He made clear that he expects Trump to win Florida again, but promised that the campaign would not be caught off guard there. He also said Trump could be competitive in Virginia, which Democrats have won in every presidential election since 2008.

He plans for the RNC to begin expanding its field operations and adding staff to coordinate voter outreach immediately following the leadership transition at this week's party meeting. LaCivita and Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, will represent the former president at the meeting in Houston. Lara Trump will become co-chair of the RNC alongside new chair Michael Whatley, the current leader of the North Carolina party.

As soon as we arrive, everything changes and the focus will be more on the battleground states, as opposed to the community centers in Jacksonville, Fla., LaCivita said.

That's fortunate compared to the RNC's past investments in community outreach centers targeting black and other minority voters who historically support Democrats in high percentages. At its peak in the 2022 cycle, the RNC had 38 such centers. That total is now down to seven, with sites in North Carolina, a potentially swing state, but also New York, California and Texas, a trio that won't be competitive in the presidential race.

LaCivitas promised that construction would require financial recovery. The DNC began the year with 2.5 times more assets in the bank than the RNC after having outspent and outspent the Republicans in 2023.

But LaCivita said he's not worried about the overall dynamics as the general election looms. Whatever advantage they may have in terms of timing, they will soon lose it on message, he said Tuesday evening.

The RNC created a full-time Election Integrity Department with directors in 15 key states to protect the vote and direct post-election litigation. This is to be expected given that Trump is calling on the RNC to do more to reinforce his lies about widespread voter fraud. Lawyers supporting Trump launched dozens of failed lawsuits following his 2020 defeat.

The committee also hired political staffers in 15 battlegrounds, including those with important House and Senate races like New York, California and Montana, while launching an early voting initiative in person and ballot collection service called Bank Your Vote in all 50 states, six territories and six languages.

LaCivita, meanwhile, noted another wild card: Trump, he said, is very attached to New York, the heavily Democratic state where the former president was born, raised and rooted his success in the real estate, marketing and reality TV. New York last chose a Republican presidential candidate in 1984.

When asked what he thought about the possibility of turning New York over to Trump, LaCivita laughed and replied, “I do what the boss says.” The boss drives.

Weissert reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in Palm Beach, Fla., contributed to this report.

