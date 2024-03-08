Looking at the Jokowi era tax ratio report, can Prabowo “allow gas” at 16%?

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will leave the RI 1 seat in October 2024. Even though he has been in power for almost 10 years, the ratio of Indonesian taxes to gross domestic product (GDP) or tax/GDP ratio stagnation was observed at no more than 11%.

Less than a decade after his reign, the tax rate or what is called tax rate During President Jokowi's time, he actually declined the leadership of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY).

View historical data tax/GDP ratio Posted online by the Ministry of Finance, Jokowi's first government recorded a tax ratio of 10.76% to GDP in 2015. Down compared to 2014 which was 10.85%.

The downward trend continued until 2017 at 9.89%, then increased again to 10.24% in 2018. This increase was also only temporary. Report tax plunged again to 8.33% in 2020, even becoming the weakest result of two leadership eras.

At that time, the Covid-19 pandemic was the cause of the reduction in the tax rate, as well as the collapse of the country's economy. The tax ratio is slowly increasing with the government's steps to implement the Voluntary Disclosure Program (PPS) in 2022.

Therefore, tax rate pulled at 10.39%. If there was no SPA, the Ministry of Finance recorded that Indonesia's tax rate at that time was only 10.08%.

Throughout 2022 and 2023, the tax rate will be kept above 10% due to the surge in global commodity prices. Indonesia experienced a “windfall” as government revenue increased significantly to 31.09% (from year to year/yoy) in 2022 and can further grow by 5.25% in 2023.

Unfortunately, this does not contribute to increasing the tax rate. Even if it is in the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2020-2024. tax rate set between 10.7% and 12.3% of GDP.

Different from the SBY era when this happened booming commodities which coincided with the global crisis in 2008, the direct tax rate increased and became the highest result at 13.31%.

However, Awalil Rizky, an economist at the Bright Institute, pointed out that over the two decades of two presidents, the tax rate actually fell.

“The SBY government era and the Jokowi era succeeded in reducing the tax rate in any definition,” he said on the X account @AwalilRizky, quoted on Wednesday (6/3/2024 ).

Tax reform

During the second period of Jokowi's government, he is still trying to improve this indicator by implementing a number of methods, such as matching the population identification number (NIK) with the identification number of the Taxpayer (NPWP), as well as the implementation of peer tax reform. by administration of the basic tax system (ETC).

The General Directorate of Taxes (DJP) managed to raise NIK 61.52 million in order to integrate it into the NPWP. The government will use NIK as NPWP from July 1, 2024, together with CTAS.

The objective of the RPJMN seems to be only a wish. Misbakhun, a member of Commission XI of the DPR, believes that it is necessary to make additional efforts to achieve this goal, including the implementation of tax reform.

Which then becomes a problem, Misbakhun believes that for the country to be active, it needs technology to simplify tax reporting.

“Activating the role of the state must be done through technology. [wajib pajak] must be forced to conform to technology. Can taxes currently capture the banking system? We only have manual access like sales, what about activities? That’s the problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance aims to implement the Tax Administration Basic System (CTAS) or Tax Administration Basic System Update (PSIAP) in mid-2024.

The expert staff of the Minister of Finance in charge of tax regulation and law enforcement, Iwan Djuniardi, said that the project, which has been underway for three years, will be completed by the middle of next year and will be implemented during the first semester of II. /2023.

“If God wills By the middle of next year, the PSIAP project will be completed and can be implemented. “In the meantime, it should be July 1, 2024,” he said at the DJP media gathering in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Wednesday (10/25/2023).

Iwan explained that currently the project is being tested. To date, 48,000 cases have been tested. Meanwhile, phased testing has reached around one million tests.

Even though implementation is delayed from the original target of May 2024, Iwan says the tax reform process is faster than in other countries.

He gave the example of Finland and Australia which took 7 to 10 years, while France took 9 years to complete its tax reform. If it is successfully implemented in the middle of next year, it means that Indonesia will only need 6 years.

“We are fast, from 2018 we started planning until 2024, which is 6 years. “Not because we are great, but because technology is capable of being like that,” Iwan continued.

In terms of efficiency, Iwan also claims that the project is very efficient. Out of an allocation worth IDR 3 trillion, the absorbed budget was less than IDR 2 trillion, considering the shorter time involved in the process. In 2022, in the DJP performance report, it is indicated that the budget absorbed by CTAS is IDR 413.3 billion.

Prabowo's ambition to achieve a tax ratio of 16%

Indonesian presidential candidate 2024-2029 who is leading the KPU real count so far, Prabowo Subianto, once again revealed the issue of Indonesia's tax compliance rate in front of inside investors and from outside the country. He promised to increase the tax rate to catch up with neighboring countries or at least reach 16% like Thailand.

Prabowo aims to raise Indonesia's tax rate, which currently stands around 10%, to at least the same level as Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, which stand around 16 to 18%.

Prabowo said it was not impossible for Indonesia to catch up with neighboring countries' tax rates. According to him, it is necessary to broaden the tax base to capture state revenue.

“Why can’t Indonesia do it? “This is my question to economic experts, not in the sense that we need to increase taxes, we need to increase the number of taxpayers,” he said during the Mandiri Investment Forum (MIF) 2024, Tuesday (5 /3/2024).

So what are the facts? The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) noted that Indonesia ranks among the bottom five in the category of tax-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio or tax/GDP ratio.

Among the 29 countries in the Asia-Pacific region compared by the OECD, Indonesia ranks 25th with a tax rate of 10.9% in 2021. This result is lower than the average in the Asia-Pacific region of 19.8% and well below the OECD average of 34.1%. . Indonesia ranks above Vanuatu (10.9%), Bhutan (10.7%), Pakistan (10.3%) and Lao PDR (9.7%).

Meanwhile, Malaysia is just above Indonesia in terms of achievements. tax rate amounting to 11.8% in 2021. Another neighboring country, namely Singapore, has a higher ratio, namely 12.6%. Meanwhile, Thailand was at 16.4% and Vietnam was at 18.2%.

The OECD noted that although Indonesia's ratio increased by 0.8% in 2021 from 10.1% in 2020, it decreased by 1.4% compared to the 2007-2021 period. At that time, the government was still led by Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), RI's tax rate could reach 12.2%.

“Tax rate “Indonesia's highest level was in 2008 at 13.09%, and the lowest in 2020 was at 10.15%,” wrote the OECD, quoted on Wednesday (6/3/2024).

Separation of the General Directorate of Taxes and Customs from the Ministry of Finance

In addition, Prabowo has the ambition to realize the creation of the National Revenue Agency (BPN), whose objective is to increase the ratio of public revenue to GDP to reach 23%. This program is even one of its eight flagship programs.

Previously, Executive Director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios), Bhima Yudhistira, estimated that it would take a long time and inexpensive costs to separate the Directorate General of Taxes and the Directorate General of Customs and Excise in BPN.

“The separation will take a long time, it is also important to take into account sectoral egos within the Ministry of Finance,” he said. Business.

Even though the plan to separate Tier I units from the Ministry of Finance continues to be discussed, Prabowo-Gibran's national campaign team (TKN) said there is still no further discussion regarding this plan.

“There has been no discussion yet [BPN]. “In addition, it is also necessary to prepare legal regulations,” said Prabowo-Gibran TKN Expert Council Member Drajad Wibow. Business, Tuesday (05/03/2024).

He also said he could not provide more information on any of Prabowo-Gibran's 8 Fast Best Results (PHTC) programs. He was also reluctant to comment further regarding the preparation of legislative regulations to establish the BPN.

