On the 40th anniversary of the British miners' strike, can Labor win back the North? | Political news

It divided communities, divided families, and changed the face of a nation.

The 1984-85 British miners' strike, which began 40 years ago this week, was a landmark event in Britain's social history, as thousands of coal miners left their mines to protest against Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's desire to close the mines. throughout the north of England.

A year-long struggle would lead to the arrest of more than 11,000 miners and cement Thatcher's status as a hate figure among unionists and left-wing supporters.

Five years ago, however, many of these former mining centers, once solidly part of the Labor left, voted en masse for the right-wing Conservative Party, propelling then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to a overall victory in the 2019 UK general election.

The so-called Red Wall 45 constituencies in the north of England and the English Midlands, held by Labor for generations, turned Conservative blue, leading to Labour's worst election result since 1935.

But as Britain prepares for the likelihood of another general election later this year, the opposition Labor Party is eyeing a return to power. And winning back these former mining towns which 40 years ago were at the heart of one of the most acrimonious industrial conflicts in British history will be crucial to its success.

How did the miners' strike take place?

On March 6, 1984, the National Coal Board (NCB) announced its intention to close 20 mines it deemed unprofitable, resulting in the loss of some 20,000 jobs. This decision was supported by Thatcher who wanted to break the power of the unions and privatize an industry heavily subsidized by the government.

Around three-quarters of Britain's 187,000 miners protested after the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), led by socialist firebrand Arthur Scargill, called a general strike on March 12.

But Scargill's decision not to vote with his members on the issue of industrial action, for fear of losing, meant the NUM's position lacked political legitimacy, experts say.

Miners picketing in England, Scotland and Wales clashed with police, sometimes violently, and argued with non-striking colleagues, many of whom were branded scabs (traitors) and ostracized as a result. by their communities.

Ultimately, the striking miners, facing financial hardship due to loss of income, were forced to retreat and return to the mines.

How did the mine closures affect northern communities?

The beaten British miners returned to work in March 1985, but Thatchers bid to close mines her government deemed unprofitable continued during her premiership. (The UKs last deep coal mine, in North Yorkshire, shut in December 2015.)

But communities in northern England and elsewhere were decimated by Thatchers pit closures, say left-wing politicians and residents.

Labour Party MP Ian Lavery was a 21-year-old miner in the northern English region of Northumberland in 1984. This week he told local paper the Northumberland Gazette that areas affected by mining closures still bear the scars of poverty due to the actions of Thatchers Conservative government.

Today, many ex-miners are thought to have died destitute as a result of the 1994 Mineworkers Pension Scheme agreement, which, claim campaigners, has seen successive UK governments take 50 percent of the ex-mineworkers surplus pension funds in return for a pledge that the funds value would not fall.

Why did former English mining towns vote for the Conservatives in 2019?

Areas of the north Midlands and northern England were once referred to as the Red Wall because they consistently voted for Labour. However, this changed in 2019 when many of them turned blue and voted Conservative often for the first time ever.

Britains departure from the European Union in 2020 following its majority Leave vote in the Brexit referendum four years earlier is cited as one reason these former Labour strongholds turned their backs on the opposition.

Many former mining towns in the Red Wall had been in favour of Brexit. Professor Huw Beynon, co-author of The Shadow of the Mine: Coal and the End of Industrial Britain, told Al Jazeera that these areas had returned pro-Brexit majorities in the 2016 referendum because they once saw themselves at the centre of an economy based on coal mining and steel [and] reacted to being sidelined and ignored.

He added: “There was an anger about a loss of hope that was exploited in the Brexit campaign, identifying the EU as the cause of all the changes.

For example, Bishop Auckland, a former mining town in the north-east of England, voted as a Conservative MP for the first time.

According to reports at the time, Conservative leader Boris Johnson's mantra, Get Brexit Done, in the run-up to the election resonated with many of those long-term Labor-supporting Leavers. As commentator Heather Parry wrote in the Big Issue magazine in December 2019, workers felt patronized and ignored, as if their 2016 vote was being ignored by a Labor leadership that had instead pledged to hold a second vote on Brexit if elected. government.

This sentiment continued after 2019. In a 2021 by-election, the Labor stronghold of Hartlepool, a coastal town near the former Blackhall mine in northern England, turned blue when the incumbent who had held the Labor Party seat since 1974 was removed from office. election in favor of conservative Jill Mortimer.

Can Labor win back its old mining heartland in the next election?

The UK is due to hold a new general election by January 2025 and is expected to do so later this year.

Recent analysis by global polling firm Redfield & Wilton Strategies suggests that Labor has a commanding lead over the Conservatives in Red Wall seats, which include Thatcher-hating mining towns, and enjoys a lead of around 20 points on the Conservative Party across the country. the country.

James Mitchell, a professor at the School of Social and Political Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, told Al Jazeera that although many of these people [Red Wall] While seats have not yet been converted to Remainers or Rejoiners, many know that Brexit has not brought the rise in living standards that pro-Brexit political leaders say was promised .

He added: Voters in these seats will be well aware of the pain of the cost of living crisis. We might just look back and see this [2019] period when the Red Wall collapsed like an aberration.

But Beynon adds: “Political thinking in these countries is now characterized by skepticism and distrust. They will probably turn their backs on the Tories next time, but it will not be a return to the Labor fold as before. Trust has been lost and will not be easily regained.