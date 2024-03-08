



INDIA:

A rally was held by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the main city of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Thursday, during his first visit to the disputed region since the cancellation of Kashmir's semi-autonomous status in 2019. This visit comes on the eve of Indian national elections scheduled for May, the first since the region lost its autonomy. The last local elections in Kashmir were held in 2014. During the visit, Modi said the region's old rules and “dynastic politics” had limited the IIOJK's potential. “Today, from Kashmir, I extend my greetings for the upcoming Ramazan to the entire country,” Modi said, ahead of the Muslim holy month of fasting, which is expected to begin in the coming days. “Jammu and Kashmir is not just a region, it is the crown of the country,” the Indian Prime Minister said. “Various developmental works will also be dedicated to the nation,” Modi said in a statement on social media platform X ahead of the visit, including programs “strengthening agro-economy” as well as tourism. A government statement said Modi will also inaugurate infrastructure development around the revered Muslim shrine of Hazratbal. Freedom fighters in the Himalayan region have been waging an insurgency since 1989, seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan, which controls a smaller part of the Kashmir region and, like India, claims it entirely . Thousands of armed police and paramilitary forces were deployed and new checkpoints were set up in Kashmir's main city, Srinagar, where the Hindu nationalist leader was due to address a public rally around noon. Modi's government says New Delhi's direct rule of Kashmir has brought a new era of “peace and development” to the region, but critics and many residents say it heralds a drastic restriction of civil liberties and freedom. freedom of press. Security forces patrolled the streets on Thursday, as well as on motorboats along the river that runs through Srinagar. Most of the city's schools are closed for the day and authorities have called on officials to attend the rally. Omar Abdulla, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, accused the government of arranging buses to bring crowds to attend the rally, alleging that “almost no one” would attend voluntarily.

