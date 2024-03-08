Donald Trump must urgently raise half a billion dollars





CNN-

Time is running out for Donald Trump to pay around half a billion dollars to offset two recent court losses.

The cash flow crisis challenges Trump's long-projected image of a successful, deep-pocketed businessman who can outwit legal and financial problems. He carried that reputation to the White House in 2016.

Now, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election could find himself heavily in debt to a bank, donor or other source of capital. This is on top of the legal fees he owes and the criminal trials he faces.

There are two key deadlines in the next three weeks.

Monday March 11

Trump has until Monday to pay $83.3 million to satisfy writer E. Jean Carrolland's defamation judgment denying her rape allegations against him.

The former president asked Judge Lewis Kaplan to allow him to forgo paying money until 30 days after the judge rules on motions filed by Trump after the verdict to reduce the amount of damages. Alternatively, Trump asked to release a fraction of the judgment — $24.4 million, or $40 million, until the same 30-day deadline expires.

Trump's argument is that the jury award is excessive and should be reduced by Kaplan or a federal appeals court.

Without any changes, Trump said he would need to produce $91.63 million, which includes the common district court practice of requiring 110% of the judgment bond.

Monday March 25

It's the deadline for Trump to post $454 million bail in the New York attorney general's civil fraud case.

An appeals court judge denied Trump's emergency request to stay or suspend the deadline. A panel of judges has now considered the motion to delay posting bail until Trump appeals the verdict. The appeals court is expected to issue its decision by the end of March, around the same time as the deadline.

Trump offered to post $100 million bail, but it was rejected by the appeals court judge. His lawyers told the judge that a surety, the entity used to issue a bond, would often set the bond amount at 120 percent, which they said means he would need it. to raise more than $550 million.

Until bond is posted, interest accrues at a rate of nearly $115,000 per day after judgment.

March 25 is also the first day of jury selection in Trump's first criminal trial, linked to the cover-up of secret payments to Stormy Daniels. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/08/politics/trump-raise-money-bond/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos