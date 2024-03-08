South Devon Primary, Totnes: “electric atmosphere…total commitment”. Letter to the editor

Part of the packed crowd at Totnes Civic Hall, March 2, 2024

Mr Editor,

As I watch the Channel 4 documentary, The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson, I am left in despair at how such a totally misfit and misfit person was given carte blanche to wreak such havoc on our country. I remember many years ago a few friends saying it would be great if Johnson became Prime Minister, as it would be fun to have a character like him in charge for a change, such was the level of apathy among voters. This is the apathy generated by our primitive first-past-the-post electoral system. So it takes a lot to make me positively enthusiastic about politics and feel optimistic for change! The South Devon Primary meeting at Totnes Civic Hall on Saturday was inspiring and clearly everyone felt the same way!

Well retired after a long career in language teaching, I am still furious about the fraud perpetrated against British voters in 2016 and the persistence of so many lies spun to mask the truth about this national disaster. I feel truly hurt by the apparent willingness of politicians to assume that we are all stupid enough to believe these lies; the lack of intellectual integrity of a certain group of politicians is truly astonishing. Yes, I am visibly angry when the subject of Brexit comes up, and even more so when its supporters claim that it is a democratic decision and that I am therefore undemocratic. Nothing could be further from the truth, but my experience of British politics over the last 36 years could have left me apathetic.

Since I moved to Totnes in 1988, I have NEVER had an MP who represented MY political views, MY standards, MY beliefs and MY convictions. In every general election, a Conservative MP has been elected, sometimes with less than 50 percent of the total vote. Because of our undemocratic first-past-the-post system, governments have been formed for decades that represented considerably less than half of the national vote and an even smaller proportion of the total electorate. Hence my 36 years of political frustration, at least as far as my constituency is concerned!

We finally have the opportunity to create change. The idea of ​​the Primary is logical and simple, but refreshing nonetheless, because it allows us to glimpse a future in which voters can break away from the dominance of complacent conservatives, and hopefully finally move away from the consequences of the Primary. voter apathy. Who knows: if this procedure works successfully in a general election and the right people come to power, we might one day elect our MPs by proportional representation.

Due to my painfully sore left hip, it was difficult to walk or rather cross Totnes to the village hall, which was only possible with my walking poles. Then the wait while the dozens of people ahead of us in the queue were registered in the municipal hall; When we entered, the room was already full. After a brief explanation of the format of the session by the architects of the South Devon primary, George Monbiot masterfully chaired the brief introductions of the two speakers introducing the potential Greens and Lib Dem candidates, their 5 minute speeches, the dozen questions from the audience and the summary.

The speeches were clear and inspiring, and the audience response reflected this. It is a shame that a party, which has not yet chosen a candidate, has not at least sent a representative. However, during the vote, which took place as in a real election as we all did, we had the choice between three parties, ranking the candidates in order of preference.

It is difficult to describe in words the electric atmosphere, the intense interest, the total engagement of the audience. In short, it is almost like a religious congregation captivated by a wondrous apparition: the vision of a better future, facilitated by a voting strategy that will ensure that the elected candidate truly represents the interests, beliefs and aspirations of the majority of people. voters. local electorate. Thank you, South Devon Primary, for granting me this vision and the belief that one day it CAN come true!

Mike Zollo, Totnes resident

There is always tickets available at Dartmouth on March 10 and Brixham on March 16, where the countdown and announcement of the people's champion will take place. You can book tickets here. Both Kingsbridge and South Brent are 'sold out', but you can book in to vote after the indoor event has finished. Tickets to all of these events are free and open to voters registered to vote in the general election.