National Creators Awards 2024: PM Modi presents first-ever National Creators Awards





Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Creators Award at the National Creators Awards 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on March 8, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

On March 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded the new National Creators Award to online content creators. Among the winners were personal trainer-turned-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who goes by the name BeerBiceps and who partnered with Digital India Corporation to interview a series of Cabinet ministers; Abhi and Niyu, a married duo with over five million YouTube subscribers; Keerthika Govindhasamy of Keerthi History Instagram account; and Pankti Pandey, a former ISRO scientist who is now a sustainability influencer. Read also : We have a well-established tradition of storytelling and Katha in our society: PM Modi Other winners included Shraddha Jain, known by her pseudonym Aiyyo Shraddha, and Kamiya Jani of Curly Tales. Some honorees have had crucial access to feature and amplify key government officials over the past two years. Ms Jani interviewed Union ministers including Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, while Mr Allahbadia interviewed Mr Gadkari and Minister for Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar; Ms Jain was part of a group that met Mr Modi last February in Bengaluru, which included former Indian men's cricket captain Anil Kumble and actor Rishab Shetty. Other influencers Other influencers celebrated at the event included Jaya Kishori, who insightfully shares stories from the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana, according to a press release; AgriCreator Lakshya Dabas; singer Maithili Thakur; and three international designers: Kili and Neema Paul from Tanzania, American Andrew Hicks and Cassandra Mae Spittmann from Germany. Ms. Spittmann received praise from Mr. Modi for her singing of traditional Indian songs; Mr. Hicks creates content in Hindi and Bhojpuri; Mr. and Mrs. Paul are farmers who create content including hit Indian songs. Gaurav Chaudhary, a popular Hindi technology YouTuber known as Technical Guruji, received the Tech Creator Award. Aman Gupta, founder and CEO of personal electronics brand boAT, won the Celebrity Creator Award; Mr. Gupta is best known for being one of the sharks in the Indian adaptation of Shark Tank.

