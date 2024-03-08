Politics
Ukraine's Zelensky in Turkey, where Erdogan is expected to push for negotiations to end the war with Russia
ISTANBUL (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Istanbul on Friday for talks with the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğanwhose NATO member country has sought to balance its close relations with kyiv and Moscow and has repeatedly offered to act as a broker for peace between them.
At the talks in Istanbul, Erdogan was expected to push for negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, which is in its third year, a Turkish government official said.
Discussions would also focus on a possible new measure which would guarantee the safety of navigation of commercial ships in the Black Sea, said the official. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, in accordance with Turkish government protocol.
The visit comes as Zelensky continues to pressure other countries for more ammunition and weapons to stop the advance of Russian troops trying to advance deeper into the western part of the Donetsk region, held by Ukraine, and also penetrate into the Kharkiv region, to the north of it.
An envoy from China, who has frustrated Ukraine and its Western allies by boosting trade with Russia and describing the conflict and its causes largely from Moscow's perspective, was in kyiv on Thursday at a European conference visit for discussions on resolving what he calls the Ukrainian crisis. Li Hui, the special representative for Eurasian affairs, met with officials from Russia, the EU, Switzerland and Poland before his stop in Ukraine and was scheduled to visit Germany and France.
A little after Full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia In February 2022, Turkey hosted a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers as well as unsuccessful negotiations between the two countries' negotiators aimed at ending hostilities.
Later in 2022, Turkey and the United Nations also negotiated a deal between Russia and Ukraine allowing millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to be shipped via the Black Sea. Russia, however, withdrew from the deal last year, citing obstacles to its food and fertilizer exports.
In Istanbul, Zelenskky was also scheduled to visit shipyards where Turkish companies are building two corvettes for the Ukrainian navy, according to his office.
Zelensky last visited Turkey last July, when he returned to Ukraine with a group of Ukrainian commanders who were in Turkey following a prison swap deal and were expected to remain on the Turkish territory until the end of the war. No explanation has been provided by Ankara or kyiv as to why they were allowed to return to Ukraine.
During Li's visit to kyiv, Ukrainian officials described the horrors of the war.
It is very important that you are informed directly about the situation on the front line, what is happening and where we are, said Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, according to a Ukrainian statement.
It is unclear how Li reacted to the presentation. China issued a terse statement on Friday saying only that Li had arrived in kyiv by train at midday, held frank and friendly talks and left by train that evening.
The Ukrainian statement said the two sides discussed the possibility of Chinese assistance in prisoner exchanges, the return of Ukrainian children to Russia and the return of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia took control of during the fights in 2022.
The war created a deep division between China and the West. The Chinese government avoids using the words war or invasion to describe the Russian attack and cites NATO expansion as the root cause of the conflict.
___
Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. Associated Press writer Ken Moritsugu in Beijing contributed to this report.
Ayse Wieting and Suzan Fraser, Associated Press
|
Sources
2/ https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/ukraines-zelenskyy-turkey-where-erdogan-125540758.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
