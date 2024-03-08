Indias Modi visits Kashmir: How has the region changed since 2019? | India Elections 2024 News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made his first visit to Kashmir since his government's controversial decision in 2019 to scrap the region's special semi-autonomous status.

Addressing a crowd at a football stadium in Srinagar, the region's largest city, Modi said the removal of Article 370, which granted some autonomy to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, had ushered in development and peace.

I am working hard to win your hearts, and my attempt to continue winning your hearts will continue, Modi said even as the region was placed under security cover, with thousands of soldiers and paramilitary forces deployed and new checkpoints. control put in place.

The 2019 decision was welcomed by the Hindu nationalist movement that Modi represents, but sparked anger in Kashmir, one of only two Muslim-majority regions of India that has seen a decades-long armed rebellion against rule Indian.

Since then, Modi has visited the Hindu-majority Jammu region, but has stayed away from Kashmir until now, on the eve of the 2024 national elections.

Modi and his government have claimed that the removal of Article 370 and their subsequent policies in Kashmir have helped transform the region for the better.

Here is an overview of the main changes made to Kashmir by the Modis government since 2019:

Removal of special status under Article 370

Article 370, enshrined in the Indian constitution, signifying Kashmir's unique relationship with New Delhi, granted the Himalayan region a large measure of autonomy: Kashmir had its own constitution and flag, it could make its own laws in all areas, except finance, defense, foreign affairs. business and communications.

Until 1965, the Indian administered region had its own prime minister under whom property and domicile laws were passed to protect the interests and territorial rights of the indigenous people of the region.

However, successive Indian governments have watered down autonomy, leaving the region, in some cases, with fewer powers than other states in India's federal structure. The region became heavily militarized after an armed rebellion broke out in the late 1980s.

The revocation of Article 370 in 2019 resulted in the loss of Kashmir's flag, penal code and constitutional guarantees. Several Indian states have laws in place to protect tribal and indigenous populations. Kashmir no longer does this.

In December 2023, the Indian Supreme Court upheld the 2019 ruling. Kashmir has been a major source of conflict between India and its neighbor Pakistan for over 75 years. Both countries claim all of Kashmir but govern only part of it.

Kashmir under Indian administration divided into two

Jammu and Kashmir, under Indian administration, was divided into two regions: Jammu and Kashmir in the west and Ladakh in the east. Neither region has statehood anymore, a consequence of the Modi government's 2019 decisions.

Both are governed directly from New Delhi.

But people have voiced their grievances against the lack of democratic rights, with Ladakh also seeing frequent protests for more political rights and authority in local governance.

No elections for state legislature

The two new regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been without a legislature since 2019. The last national elections were held in 2014, the year Modi came to power.

In December 2020, the first local elections were held to elect 280 members of the District Development Councils (DDCs) in the 20 districts of Indian-administered Kashmir. DDC members, however, do not have the power to amend or introduce laws.

Elections have also been held to fill seats on village councils, also called panchayats, and municipal bodies, but they have very limited power, with the region run by representatives and bureaucrats from New Delhi.

In December, India's Supreme Court ordered the government to hold local elections by September 30, 2024.

Pro-Indian political parties in Kashmir are demanding elections in the region.

Modi and his government, however, have not indicated when they will hold the elections.

Repression of freedom of expression

Following the 2019 ruling, New Delhi cracked down on human rights activists and local politicians, imposed drastic restrictions on freedom of expression and shut down the internet for months. Authorities have used anti-terrorism laws to arrest Kashmiri activists and journalists.

Human rights groups, including United Nations agencies, have criticized New Delhi for its rights violations in Kashmir.

Kashmiri journalist Aasif Sultan was re-arrested under an anti-terrorism law on Friday, days after he was released from prison after five years. Sultan, the former editor of the now-defunct Kashmir Narrator magazine, was arrested in 2018 for harboring activists. His family has denied the allegations.

In November 2021, prominent Kashmiri activist Khurram Parvez was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj, who was previously associated with Parvez's human rights organization, was also arrested. UN experts and Amnesty International condemned Parvez's arrest and called for his release.

Journalist Fahad Shah, editor-in-chief of the independent news portal Kashmir Walla, was released in November 2023 after more than 600 days of detention under the anti-terrorism law.

Journalist Sajad Gul was arrested in January 2022 under the strict Public Safety Act (PSA), which allows a person to be detained without trial for six months.

A global report on internet censorship released in 2022 found that Kashmir has experienced more internet shutdowns and restrictions than any other region in the world.

Lack of protection of local communities

The Indian government also removed Article 35A of the Indian Constitution, which banned foreigners from settling permanently, buying land and taking up local government jobs in the Muslim-majority region.

Other Indian states, such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Odisha, continue to protect the property rights of local residents, mostly tribal or indigenous people.

Non-Kashmiri people can now buy property in the region. This has raised fears that the Modi government is trying to bring about a demographic shift in the Muslim-majority region.

These fears were further fueled by a new law on the domicile of Indian citizens introduced by the Indian Ministry of Interior in April 2020.

Under the Domicile Act, those who have been living in the Indian Administered Area for 15 years, or who have studied for seven years and have passed secondary or secondary school leaving examinations in educational institutions located in the region, can become permanent residents. Children of government officials who have served for 10 years in the region also benefit from domicile status.

The law also made Kashmiris fear the permanent settlement of foreigners, including family members of Indian security forces. Modis Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have rejected attempts to change the region's demographics.

Indigenous communities in Kashmir and Ladakh are also affected by environmental damage and the influx of tourists. In Kashmir, Dal Lake is clogged with sewage and its farmers are suffering the consequences of illegal river mining, while Ladakh is struggling to mitigate floods and landslides.

Attempt at delimitation in Kashmir

Local authorities led by New Delhi have also redrawn assembly constituencies, which many Kashmiris say is aimed at democratically marginalizing Muslims.

A delimitation commission allocates more legislative seats to the Hindu-majority Jammu region, where the BJP enjoys wide support, than to that of the Kashmir Valley, although the latter has a higher population. The total number of seats in Jammu region is expected to increase from 37 to 43, but only one in Kashmir, to 47 from the existing 46, thereby changing the balance of power in the legislature.

Armed attacks continue in Indian-administered Kashmir

Modis' ruling BJP government said Article 370 was repealed to eliminate terrorism in the region and claimed its policies had improved the region's security.

However, armed attacks continued in the region, causing the deaths of civilians, security forces and rebels. Since 2021, attacks on Indian soldiers in districts like Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region have increased.

Ajai Sahni, executive director of the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi, told Al Jazeera in December 2023 that most of the recent killings of members of the security forces took place during operations launched by the military . I don't believe normalcy has returned after the abrogation of Article 370, Sahni said.

The South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP) reported that the number of homicides in Indian-administered Kashmir increased from 135 in 2019 to 140 in 2020, then increased to 153 in 2021. While the number of incidents fell to 72 in 2023, 33 security incidents were reported. Armed forces have been killed this year, compared to 30 in 2022, when 151 incidents took place.