Former Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she will not stand in the next general election, in the highest-profile departure from Parliament since Boris Johnson's ouster following a recall petition.

In an article in his local newspaper, Maidenhead AdvertiserMrs May said leaving Westminster after more than 27 years as an MP had been a difficult decision.

It has been an honor and privilege to serve all the people of the Maidenhead constituency as an MP over the past 27 years, she said.

Ms May, 67, would have defended a majority of 18,846 votes if she had decided to run again in her constituency of Berkshire, where she was first elected in 1997, bucking the national trend to achieve a landslide victory for the Labor Party.

She joins a growing number of Conservative MPs deciding to leave politics, including several former cabinet secretaries and other senior ministers.

Alok Sharma, the former Cop26 president, has announced he will stand down at the next general election, saying it has been the honor of his life to have been an MP.

Mr Sharma, who represents Reading West, had previously served as company secretary.

Sajid Javid, the former Health Secretary, Dominic Raab, the former Justice Secretary and Ben Wallace, the former Defense Secretary – all of whom have been touted at one point as potential future Conservative leaders – are Some of the other high-profile conservatives who called it a day when their party is struggling in the polls.

Sharma and Raab, who resigned from his ministerial post following a series of bullying allegations which he denied, are understood to have championed majorities of less than 5,000 votes in the next national poll.

Most MPs retiring from politics are Conservatives, which is not surprising given they are the largest party, winning 365 seats in the 2019 election.

According to the Institute for Government, the 2010 election saw more than 100 MPs stand down, mainly from the Labor Party, which had been in power since 1997.

Some MPs also announced their resignations after the expenses scandal of the same year.

Of the 96 deputies who will have withdrawn before the next national election – scheduled for spring or autumn – 59 are conservatives.

Harriet Harman, the former Labor leader, Margaret Beckett, the former foreign secretary, and Ben Bradshaw, the former culture secretary, are among 17 Labor MPs who have stood down.

Nine SNP MPs, six independents – including former Health Secretary Matt Hancock – one Green, one Plaid Cymru and two Sin Feinn MPs also decided to end the day.

Of the six independents, three – Mr Hancock, Crispin Blunt and Julian Knight – were Conservatives before having the whip removed. The other three, Conor McGinn, Bob Stewar and Nick Brown, were previously Labor MPs.

Although the Conservatives have the highest number of MP resignations, the SNP will have the highest turnover after the next election. The eight resigned represent nearly a fifth of the party's deputies.

The Conservative Party is on track for a heavy defeat in the next election, according to most polls, with the Politico poll giving Labor a 17 percent lead.

The opposition has also narrowed the gap in Scotland, where the SNP has dominated politics since coming to power north of the border in 2007.