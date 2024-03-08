Politics
China's Xi Jinping launches high-tech military call for integrated armed forces
Preparing for military struggle at sea, defending maritime rights and interests and developing the maritime economy must be integrated, he said.
Xi also attended briefings on maritime situational awareness, integration of space resource management and utilization, and use of unmanned combat forces, among others, according to the CCTV report.
The ESF, founded on December 31, 2015 as part of a massive overhaul of the military by Xi, is tasked with integrating strategic functions and capabilities within the PLA, including from space to war psychological.
Before the overhaul, each military branch (ground force, navy and air force) had its own support units.
China vows to revise law to promote patriotism, support for public defense
China vows to revise law to promote patriotism, support for public defense
Addressing MPs, he said the military must boldly innovate and explore new types of combat force models, and fully release and develop new quality combat capabilities.
To create the autonomous, self-sustaining, open and dynamic innovation environment needed for capacity building, the military must accelerate the development of new combat forces, deepen the systemic reform of the national defense industry, improve agile response and rapid transformation. of advanced technologies and build an innovative supply chain compatible with the development of emerging fields, he said.
You must take on this mission, spearhead reform and innovation, and comprehensively improve our strategic capabilities in emerging areas, he told MPs.
Hu Bo, director of the South China Sea Strategic Situation Investigation Initiative, said the comments referred to the PLA's plan to strengthen the capacity of joint forces.
Highlighting the adoption of these emerging technologies in the military is done from the perspective of joint operations, Hu said.
In recent years, Xi has called for improving the overall joint nature of the PLA, involving better coordination of all services and multiple domains such as space, cybersecurity and electronic warfare, supported by the Strategic Support Force of the PLA.
In a report released Friday, military spokesperson PLA Daily said establishing strategic capability in emerging areas such as space, cyberspace and artificial intelligence should be based on coordinated planning and breakthroughs in key areas.
Hu said Xi's special mention of the maritime military struggle showed that the seas, including the East and South China Seas, as well as the Taiwan Strait, were the main directions of the PLA's struggle.
According to the official statement of the meeting, Xi made no mention of the PLA's ongoing anti-corruption campaign. But other senior PLA officials have pledged in previous sessions of the legislature to crack down on corruption.
Additionally, nine generals, including senior commanders of the PLA Rocket Force, were ousted from the legislature in December, with the NPC later saying they were suspected of violations of discipline and law, a euphemism for the corruption.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/military/article/3254735/chinas-xi-jinping-issues-hi-tech-military-call-push-integrated-armed-forces
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China's Xi Jinping launches high-tech military call for integrated armed forces
- Amanda Knox talks about her Hulu series with Margaret Qualley
- Stock market today: Stocks pull away from record highs as jobs report looms | Clayton News Street Partners Content
- CDC changes COVID isolation guidelines and COVID vaccine dose schedule with Sandra Fryhofer, MD | AMA Update Video
- PM Modi announces Rs 100 reduction in LPG cylinder prices on Women's Day
- SXSW 2024 Event Coverage and Resources Guide
- Newly formed Cricket Club hosts first match, with President Pfannestiel and Provost Nesbitt – The Tangerine
- Shirley MacLaine says Hollywood is 100% different today: “The glamor is gone, I'm afraid. »
- Interview: Actor/playwright Nandita Shenoy discusses new drama Esspy and advocates for Asian American artists
- Women's basketball will take on Old Dominion in the SBC quarterfinals on Friday
- Mapped: All MPs to stand down at next election as Theresa May calls it a day
- Spanish police dismantle alleged network of fake Banksys