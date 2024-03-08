China's Xi Jinping launches high-tech military call for integrated armed forces

Preparing for military struggle at sea, defending maritime rights and interests and developing the maritime economy must be integrated, he said.

Although not directly referring to the United States, these comments suggest that Xi sees the main potential battleground between Beijing and Washington as being on the water, particularly in the region. South China Sea .

Xi also attended briefings on maritime situational awareness, integration of space resource management and utilization, and use of unmanned combat forces, among others, according to the CCTV report.

He was briefed by six military representatives, including two from the PLA. Strategic Support Force at the heart of the military integration and modernization plan.

The ESF, founded on December 31, 2015 as part of a massive overhaul of the military by Xi, is tasked with integrating strategic functions and capabilities within the PLA, including from space to war psychological.

Before the overhaul, each military branch (ground force, navy and air force) had its own support units.

Xi also heard briefings from PLA naval officers, including one from Southern Theater Command which oversees the South China Sea.

Addressing MPs, he said the military must boldly innovate and explore new types of combat force models, and fully release and develop new quality combat capabilities.

To create the autonomous, self-sustaining, open and dynamic innovation environment needed for capacity building, the military must accelerate the development of new combat forces, deepen the systemic reform of the national defense industry, improve agile response and rapid transformation. of advanced technologies and build an innovative supply chain compatible with the development of emerging fields, he said.

You must take on this mission, spearhead reform and innovation, and comprehensively improve our strategic capabilities in emerging areas, he told MPs.

Hu Bo, director of the South China Sea Strategic Situation Investigation Initiative, said the comments referred to the PLA's plan to strengthen the capacity of joint forces.

Highlighting the adoption of these emerging technologies in the military is done from the perspective of joint operations, Hu said.

In recent years, Xi has called for improving the overall joint nature of the PLA, involving better coordination of all services and multiple domains such as space, cybersecurity and electronic warfare, supported by the Strategic Support Force of the PLA.

In a report released Friday, military spokesperson PLA Daily said establishing strategic capability in emerging areas such as space, cyberspace and artificial intelligence should be based on coordinated planning and breakthroughs in key areas.

Hu said Xi's special mention of the maritime military struggle showed that the seas, including the East and South China Seas, as well as the Taiwan Strait, were the main directions of the PLA's struggle.

According to the official statement of the meeting, Xi made no mention of the PLA's ongoing anti-corruption campaign. But other senior PLA officials have pledged in previous sessions of the legislature to crack down on corruption.

In October, Beijing suddenly Li Shangfu was dismissed as defense minister without explanation after only seven months of work. He was also dismissed from the Central Military Commission before the two sessions, the annual meetings of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Additionally, nine generals, including senior commanders of the PLA Rocket Force, were ousted from the legislature in December, with the NPC later saying they were suspected of violations of discipline and law, a euphemism for the corruption.