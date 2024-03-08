Donald Trump Roasts Joe Biden's State of the Union Address in Truth Social





Tonight, former President Donald Trump made a recurring comment mocking President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Truth Social.

Trump's Truth Social dabs while mocking Biden in live comments. (Photo by TANNEN MAURY and Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)

Despite technical difficulties, Trump did not hold back, reacting in real time to Biden's speech.

The Biden campaign responded to Trump Truth Social's “rapid response” to the State of the Union, which experienced a brief breakdown, with a succinct one-word statement: Sad., along with a screenshot which appeared to capture the buffering of Trump's Truth Social page.

After Biden's speech, Sen. Katie Britt, hailed by Trump as a fearless warrior for America First, delivered the official Republican Party response. His remarks, however, were ridiculed online and left many confused due to the tone and style of his speech.

However, Trump praised Britt for her response, saying it provided a “great contrast” to an “angry” president.

Trump addressed various topics raised by Biden, here is a point-by-point rebuttal: Trump's comment was timely and direct, begins by blaming the president for being 15 minutes late: They are really late, very disrespectful to our country ! and observations from members of Congress like Senators Mitt Romney and Joe Manchin: Interesting that Romney and Manchin are sitting together and no one wants to talk to them. I think they would make a great No Labels team! . If I ever said that, they would call me an insurgent and all hell would break loose! On Ukraine: Biden's call to support Ukraine against Putin

Putin only invaded Ukraine because he has no respect for Biden. This would never have happened under the Trump administration, and for four years, it didn’t happen! » criticized the 45th American president.

On NATO: Biden criticizes Trump's remark that if a NATO member doesn't pay its bills, it will allow Russia to attack it.

No, I said NATO has to pay its bills, and if it doesn't pay its bills, we're not going to protect you. The money poured in! Under other presidents, NATO was bankrupt, Trump tried to clarify.

On IVF: While Biden vouched for the decision on IVF, Trump countered: IVF was just approved in Alabama, and Republicans are all for helping women. We are stronger on IVF than the Democrats! On immigration: While addressing the Laken Riley case when Marjorie Taylor Greene launches a scathing attack on the president, Biden reveals his idea on the border bill.

But Trump clearly felt no joy about it. His border bill is a disaster, it would allow at least 5,000 migrants per day, and that's one of the best parts of the bill!

On the economy, taxes and unemployment: Biden said he would impose a 21% tax on wealthy Americans and make schooling and college cheaper than ever, so everyone finds work in the industry.

“Inflation under Biden is killing America!” Trump said.

Trump's political criticisms were interspersed with personal jabs at Biden, also highlighting his coughing: Don't shake people's hands on the way out, he keeps coughing into his right hand! and his behavior: He seems so angry when he speaks, which is a trait of people who know they are losing their minds. Anger and shouting do not help bring our country together! He also took aim at the media coverage, accusing C-SPAN of bias: they only show Democrats clapping! They rarely show the other side of the coin. This is what we call the Republican side!

Trump's messages also included exclamations like Trump Derangement Syndrome!

