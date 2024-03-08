Trump to get intelligence briefings despite criminal trial over classified documents





U.S. intelligence agencies plan to provide information to former President Donald Trump this year if he secures the Republican presidential nomination, even though he faces federal criminal charges for mishandling classified information after leaving its functions.

The intelligence community is likely to adhere to past practices on appointments and has no plans to cancel briefings if Trump becomes the GOP nominee, two sources familiar with the matter said. Canceling briefings for Trump could expose President Joe Biden to accusations of politicizing access. to intelligence, one of the sources said.

Started by President Harry Truman in 1952, intelligence briefings for presidential candidates are designed to ensure a smooth transition of power and prepare a future commander in chief for office. Briefings are not required by law.

But Trump's candidacy poses an unprecedented circumstance for intelligence officials because of his track record. During his tenure in the White House, Trump was accused of revealing secret information and he was indicted on federal criminal charges for allegedly keeping a trove of classified documents in his office from March. -a-Lago in Florida after leaving office.

Federal prosecutors say investigators found boxes of sensitive documents stored in various parts of Mar-a-Lago, including in a bathroom, a ballroom and his bedroom.

The former president, who has pleaded not guilty, faces multiple charges, including willful withholding of national defense information, false statements and representations, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or a file and concealment of a document by corruption.

Trump and his lawyers have rejected the charges, arguing that he had a right to possess the documents, that he should be shielded from prosecution because he removed the documents while president and that he was targeted by prosecution unlike other former officials.

Intelligence briefings for presidential candidates focus on national security threats and are generally not as detailed as those provided to sitting or presidents-elect, according to former intelligence officials. The briefings do not include classified documents or information linked to intelligence sources, the former officials said.

Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said it would be a mistake to provide intelligence information to the former president.

No previous presidential candidate has ever been indicted for compromising classified information. This alone is a reason to refuse intelligence briefings. There's no legitimate argument that refusing the briefings would harm Trump's campaign, he doesn't understand what they would disclose anyway, Bolton said.

He added that if the White House decides to provide briefings, they should only be provided to Trump, alone, without assistance. This way, any leak would by definition come from Trump himself.

Larry Pfeiffer, a former CIA chief of staff and now director of the Hayden Center for Intelligence at George Mason University, said the briefings offered to presidential candidates are generally not as highly classified as the daily briefing of the president.

These briefings are intended to keep a candidate informed enough not to say something stupid during the campaign that could disrupt national security or diplomatic issues or potentially lock in a future president, Pfeiffer said.

Former CIA Director John Brennan acknowledged that the information provided to candidates is limited. I am almost certain that my former intelligence colleagues will provide briefings that will do no harm to the sources and methods in terms of providing information to Donald Trump. misuse, Brennan told MSNBC's Nicole Wallace on Thursday.

But they will provide analytical insights into some of the hot spots for Donald Trump to know what the assessments are at this point,” said Brennan, who served under President Barack Obama. “I think it will be an analysis that will be lacking of sources. and methods.

Pfeiffer said that, ideally, Trump should refuse any classified briefings until his lawsuit is resolved or if he is re-elected, but that seems unlikely.

Biden, shortly after taking office, barred Trump from receiving intelligence briefings that are usually offered to former presidents because of what he described as Trump's cavalier handling of sensitive information.

Last month, Biden was also accused by special counsel Robert Hur of mishandling classified information. But Hur said the evidence was not strong enough to warrant prosecution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-get-intelligence-briefings-classified-documents-criminal-trial-rcna142385 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos