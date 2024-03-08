Politics
Xi Jinping asks Chinese military to prepare for naval war
Every year, on the sidelines of parliamentary sessions concentrated in a seven-day assembly, the Chinese president Xi Jinping He always holds a meeting with the army and the police. In addition to being leader of Communist Party and President of the People's Republic of China, Xi is Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. He is the head of the powerful Central Military Commission.
During the meeting, the most notable thing that came out was that Xi urged the military to prepare for a future naval war. “Xi Jinping called on the armed forces to coordinate preparations for military conflicts at sea, protect the country's maritime rights and interests and the development of the maritime economy,” state television CCTV said.
Some statements which have force especially because they arrive a few days after the latest clash between Chinese coast guards and the Philippines in the waters of the South China Sea. Two Chinese ships collided with a Philippine ship to prevent a mission to resupply a decrepit warship in service Manila as a floating military base and is anchored on a disputed sandbar.
China and the Philippines have been engaged in dangerous clashes around the islands for a year and a half. Spratlylocated in a key geostrategic position: at the heart of one of the most important shipping routes in the world, blessed with rich maritime resources and close to the gateway to the Pacific, the Bashi Channel.
Hearing Xi's recent remarks, without leaving the same region, We should not look away from Taiwan either, that it denounces every week the incursion of Chinese warships near its coasts or that the Asian giant's coast guards increase regular patrols around Kinmen, a small island just three kilometers from the Chinese city of Xiamen, but which is controlled by Taipei.
During his meeting with the armed forces, Xi also called for “building a defense system in cyberspace and improving the ability to maintain national network security.” At the meeting they participated six legislators who represent the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the armed police at the annual political conclave. These highlighted the need to “apply artificial intelligence to combat capabilities”.
From Beijing, they recalled this week that the PLA will achieve its “modernization objectives” in 2027, the year of its centenary. The Asian superpower has the largest navy in the world: more than two million soldiers, including nearly a million currently active.
During the first session of the Assembly, it was announced that the official defense budget would increase by 7.2%, the same growth rate as last year. The total amounts to 1,670 billion yuan (212,600 euros), or between 1.3 and 1.7% of GDP. It is the second largest military budget in the world, behind that of the United States. But this amount is far from the 2% of GDP that NATO countries have committed to spending.
International analysts always They criticize the fact that China's actual military spending is much higher than the one that is publicly exposed every year because, in the figures they present, investments in military innovation and development, certain weapons acquisitions, paramilitary forces and the coast guard are not included.
“Our estimates suggest that total military spending is 30 to 35 percent higher than the official budget,” says Nan Tian, a researcher who tracks Chinese military spending at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
Premier Li Qiang was responsible for reading the work report citing the new military budget. In a new development, Li said Beijing would increase its war preparedness by improving its reserve forces. He also called for greater “military loyalty,” a comment that takes on particular significance given the purges in the navy that took place last year, including that of the missing defense minister.
Another big news this week was the confirmation that Beijing is building its fourth aircraft carrier. A few years ago, the Chinese Navy took a step forward in the military race by presenting its first homemade aircraft carrier, the modern Fujian, equipped with electromagnetic catapults, used to facilitate the landing and takeoff of combat aircraft .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.elmundo.es/internacional/2024/03/08/65eace31e4d4d8184d8b45da.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping asks Chinese military to prepare for naval war
- Lead and Supporting Actor Nominations: Oscar Rules Explained
- Fans break attendance record at MSHSL Boys Hockey Tournament
- White suits, Laken Riley pins and MAGA Red at the State of the Union
- Trump to get intelligence briefings despite criminal trial over classified documents
- Ariana Grande – the eternal sunshine – Entertainment News
- They will say that you are…' Firstpost
- The NAVEUR-NAVAF band supports Cutlass Express 2024 > US Navy > News
- Men's tennis wins sixth in a row at Presbyterian, 6-1
- Stock market today: Wall Street continues to rise with the hope of an easing of interest rates
- MH370: 10 years since the disappearance of the Malaysian Airlines flight | BBC News
- Did the Tories steal Labor policies – and is the May election likely?