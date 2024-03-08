Xi Jinping asks Chinese military to prepare for naval war

Every year, on the sidelines of parliamentary sessions concentrated in a seven-day assembly, the Chinese president Xi Jinping He always holds a meeting with the army and the police. In addition to being leader of Communist Party and President of the People's Republic of China, Xi is Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. He is the head of the powerful Central Military Commission.

During the meeting, the most notable thing that came out was that Xi urged the military to prepare for a future naval war. “Xi Jinping called on the armed forces to coordinate preparations for military conflicts at sea, protect the country's maritime rights and interests and the development of the maritime economy,” state television CCTV said.

Some statements which have force especially because they arrive a few days after the latest clash between Chinese coast guards and the Philippines in the waters of the South China Sea. Two Chinese ships collided with a Philippine ship to prevent a mission to resupply a decrepit warship in service Manila as a floating military base and is anchored on a disputed sandbar.

China and the Philippines have been engaged in dangerous clashes around the islands for a year and a half. Spratlylocated in a key geostrategic position: at the heart of one of the most important shipping routes in the world, blessed with rich maritime resources and close to the gateway to the Pacific, the Bashi Channel.

Hearing Xi's recent remarks, without leaving the same region, We should not look away from Taiwan either, that it denounces every week the incursion of Chinese warships near its coasts or that the Asian giant's coast guards increase regular patrols around Kinmen, a small island just three kilometers from the Chinese city of Xiamen, but which is controlled by Taipei.

During his meeting with the armed forces, Xi also called for “building a defense system in cyberspace and improving the ability to maintain national network security.” At the meeting they participated six legislators who represent the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the armed police at the annual political conclave. These highlighted the need to “apply artificial intelligence to combat capabilities”.

From Beijing, they recalled this week that the PLA will achieve its “modernization objectives” in 2027, the year of its centenary. The Asian superpower has the largest navy in the world: more than two million soldiers, including nearly a million currently active.

During the first session of the Assembly, it was announced that the official defense budget would increase by 7.2%, the same growth rate as last year. The total amounts to 1,670 billion yuan (212,600 euros), or between 1.3 and 1.7% of GDP. It is the second largest military budget in the world, behind that of the United States. But this amount is far from the 2% of GDP that NATO countries have committed to spending.

International analysts always They criticize the fact that China's actual military spending is much higher than the one that is publicly exposed every year because, in the figures they present, investments in military innovation and development, certain weapons acquisitions, paramilitary forces and the coast guard are not included.

“Our estimates suggest that total military spending is 30 to 35 percent higher than the official budget,” says Nan Tian, ​​​​a researcher who tracks Chinese military spending at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Premier Li Qiang was responsible for reading the work report citing the new military budget. In a new development, Li said Beijing would increase its war preparedness by improving its reserve forces. He also called for greater “military loyalty,” a comment that takes on particular significance given the purges in the navy that took place last year, including that of the missing defense minister.

Another big news this week was the confirmation that Beijing is building its fourth aircraft carrier. A few years ago, the Chinese Navy took a step forward in the military race by presenting its first homemade aircraft carrier, the modern Fujian, equipped with electromagnetic catapults, used to facilitate the landing and takeoff of combat aircraft .