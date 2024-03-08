WisDems: President Biden's record for Wisconsinites surpasses Trump's failures





MADISON, Wis. Ahead of President Biden's State of the Union address this evening, Wisconsin Democratic Party Communications Director Joe Oslund released the following statement:

“The Biden-Harris administration has accomplished more for Wisconsinites in three years than most presidents have accomplished in two terms: defending freedoms, protecting democracy, helping create millions of jobs, reducing costs, and much more. Where Donald Trump failed to improve the lives of anyone except himself and his ultra-rich friends, President Biden and Vice President Harris have achieved historic results for working families in Wisconsin. Wisconsinites can't wait to see President Biden lay out his vision for continuing to strengthen our country and mobilize to re-elect him for four more years so he can finish the job.

The contrast couldn't be clearer between President Biden's results for Wisconsin and Donald Trump's failures:

FREEDOM OF REPRODUCTION:

President Biden has pledged to defend women's reproductive freedom, promising to veto a nationwide ban on abortion and calling on Congress to codify egg protections into law. Donald Trump is proud to have killed Roe v. Wade, leading to extreme abortion bans across the country and families losing access to IVF. Trump has promised to go even further by supporting a national ban on abortion.

CREATE WELL-PAID JOBS:

INVEST IN FAILING INFRASTRUCTURE:

President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law rebuilds Wisconsin's roads and bridges, expands access to clean water and affordable high-speed internet, and invests in projects like rebuilding the Blatnik Bridge in Superior. Donald Trump's failed infrastructure week turned into a joke, and he even tried to sabotage President Biden's infrastructure deal.

REDUCE PRESCRIPTION DRUG COSTS:

Under President Biden, 1.2 million Wisconsin seniors will save money on the cost of prescription drugs, especially insulin, which is capped at $35 per month. Donald Trump wants to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, which could increase the cost of medicines.

EXPANDING ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE:

Under President Biden, more than 221,000 Wisconsinites signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces for 2023, saving about $800 annually through lower health care premiums. Donald Trump's pledge to repeal the ACA would put up to 100 million Americans with pre-existing conditions at risk of losing their protections.

Prioritize middle-class families:

President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act ensures that the ultra-rich and corporations pay their fair share. Donald Trump is seeking to expand his tax scam that gave massive tax breaks to big corporations and allowed billionaires to pay less in taxes than working families in Wisconsin, to the detriment of the middle class.

Crack down on unwanted charges:

President Biden is fighting to cut unwanted fees, which will save families more than $10 billion a year. Donald Trump's MAGAnomics agenda has only benefited the wealthy and hurt middle-class families in Wisconsin.

