Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces National Creators Award 2024: list of winners in 23 categories







Addressing content creators, Modi said: You can reach any corner of the world in a fraction of a second. You are the brand ambassadors who speak out for local innovation. From the data revolution to cheap mobile phones, a new world has been created for content creators… The credit for this award goes to the youth of this country and every digital content creator.

Over 200 creators were nominated in 23 categories ranging from Best Storyteller to Favorite Celebrity Creator to Champion of New India. Here is the list of all the winners in their respective categories: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first ever National Creators Awards to Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This award celebrates the contributions of digital content creators who have brought positive social change and innovation.Addressing content creators, Modi said: You can reach any corner of the world in a fraction of a second. You are the brand ambassadors who speak out for local innovation. From the data revolution to cheap mobile phones, a new world has been created for content creators… The credit for this award goes to the youth of this country and every digital content creator.Over 200 creators were nominated in 23 categories ranging from Best Storyteller to Favorite Celebrity Creator to Champion of New India. Here is the list of all the winners in their respective categories: National Creators Award 2024: full list of winners Disruptor of the Year Award: Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps)

(BeerBiceps) Best creator in the education category (male and female): Naman Deshmukh

Best Health and Fitness Creator: Ankit Baiyanpuria

Best creator in the food category: Kabita Singh (Kabitas Kitchen)

Famous Designer of the Year: Aman Gupta

Best creator in the Tech category: Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji)

Favorite travel designer: Kamiya Jani

Green Champion Category: Pankhti Pandey

Best Storyteller: Keerthika Govindasamy

Cultural Ambassador of the Year: Maithili Thakur

Most Creative Designer: Shraddha Jain

Most creative male designer: RJ Raunac

Heritage Fashion Icon Award: Jahnvi Singh

Best Creator for Social Change Award: Jaya Kishori

Best Micro-Creator Award: Aridaman

Best Creator Award in the Video Games Category: Nishchay

Swachhta Ambassador Award: Malhar Kalambe

Best International Designer Award: Drew Hicks, Kili Paul, Cassandra Mae Spittmann

Best Nano-Creator Award: Piyush Purohit

Most Influential Agricultural Creator: Lakshay Dabas

The prize for the new champion of India: Abhi and Niyu

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/pm-narendra-modi-announces-national-creators-award-2024-list-of-winners-across-23-categories/articleshow/108330024.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos