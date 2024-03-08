ISI-sponsored assassination attempt on Imran Khan, aides say, as attack on Pakistan's Adiala prison foiled





Imran Khan, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence in Parliament in April 2022, is currently serving several sentences in the central prison on charges ranging from corruption to inciting violence and terrorism.

A terror attack on Pakistan's Adiala jail, which has many VVIPs, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, among its inmates, was foiled on Thursday by police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and three terrorists have been arrested. Khan's family and associates claimed the attack was a ruse to carry out a second assassination attempt against Khan.

Police officials claimed to have recovered heavy weapons and ammunition from the apprehended terrorists, who were then transferred to undisclosed locations for joint interrogation.

A Rawalpindi police spokesperson said police and CTD officials foiled the attack on Adiala Central Prison and arrested three terrorists of Afghan origin. Besides automatic weapons, hand grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and prison cards were also seized from them, the spokesperson added.

Imran Khan, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence in Parliament in April 2022, is currently serving several sentences in the central prison and has some 170 legal cases pending against him on charges ranging from corruption to inciting violence and terrorism.

Khan has denied any wrongdoing and has insisted since his arrest last year that all charges against him were a plot by his rivals to prevent him from returning to office.

He was not allowed to run in the February 8 legislative elections, in which his rivals from the Pakistan Muslim League, or PML-N, became the largest presence in the National Assembly, or lower house of the parliament. Khan's rival, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, formed a coalition government last week.

This was a second attempt to kill Imran Khan. Imran is dangerous for the army and the only Prime Minister who has not compromised with his ideology and dictations. It's not just three Afghan terrorists. We fear that others have already been sent inside the prison and that Imran Khan's life is still in danger. This is the one and only ISI-sponsored attempt to kill Imran Khan, a source close to the PTI chief said.

Khan's sister Aleema Khan also raised questions about the alleged prison attack.

Why would someone come from the outside to break into a high security prison? Most Pakistanis voted for Imran Khan! They must have been planning to move him and played out a bad scenario.

