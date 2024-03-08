In post-Covid China, the masks have fallen, but Xi's strict control is here to stay



Beijing

CNN

—



No more face masks or social distancing rules. For the first time in four years, thousands of delegates attending China's biggest political event of the year were able to mingle and sip tea like old times in the vast hall of Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

Although some Covid testing requirements remain in place, on the surface everything else appears to have returned to pre-pandemic normal at the annual meetings of the nation's rubber-stamp legislature and the country's highest political advisory body. China.

But this year's event also opens a new window on the persistent controls and increasing opacity of the political system under leader Xi Jinping, who has prioritized security and strengthened the ruling Communist Party's grip on everything , including the so-called two sessions themselves.

More than ever, Xi dominates this gathering, which was traditionally an opportunity for the Chinese prime minister and the central government to shine.

Beijing sent what observers see as a strong signal to this effect, a day before the opening of the National People's Congress earlier this week, by announcing that it was scrapping an annual press conference led by the prime minister, a three-decade-old political tradition that has long been a key point of the meeting, usually televised and highly anticipated.

A government official said the change was due to other interview opportunities.

But observers saw one less chance for world media, international observers and Chinese citizens to get a direct glimpse into the thinking of the country's nominal No. 2 official, charged with running the country's economy, and one more step for Xi to cement his economy. its control over the official narrative.

The press conference is usually the only channel for any senior Chinese official to have direct communication with the outside world, especially with foreign media, said Liu Dongshu, an assistant professor specializing in Chinese politics at the University of China. the city of Hong Kong.

If you think about our image of past prime ministers, much of our understanding of their personality, reputation and authority is actually based on what they said at the press conference. The removal of this channel for the prime minister is consistent with the change that Xi Jinping is the only one they want to report to the outside (and) everyone else is to some extent just a follower, a he declared.

Although the press conferences themselves are carefully organized, they have in the past given prime ministers the opportunity to express their own personality and opinions or to deviate from official lines, providing a rare insight into thought or even debates among the leaders of the Chinese elite.

Former Premier Li Keqiang noted at his 2020 conference that while Xi praised China's poverty reduction efforts, 600 million people in the country still had a monthly income of just 1,000 yuan ($137).

Li Qiang, the current prime minister and Xi protégé, who was to lead the closing event this time around, however, appears to have no such inclination. He used his first and likely last press conference last year to emphasize the importance of the Communist Party over state government.

And on Tuesday, Li mentioned Xi's name 16 times while delivering the government work report to delegates. We owe our achievements in 2023 to General Secretary Xi Jinping, who is at the helm to chart the course, and to the wise guidance of Xi Jinping Thought, Li said.

That only makes it all the more telling that the conference was abandoned, particularly in an environment where Beijing aims to boost business confidence, observers say.

It's a move to show that the government cares about outside perceptions and is trying to establish an image of openness and transparency, Liu said in Hong Kong. Continuing the press conference may not bring us anything new, but removing it sends the wrong signal in terms of transparency and maintaining foreign confidence in China's commitment to opening up .

Changhao Wei, a fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School, noted that an NPC spokesperson strongly suggested that the prime minister's press conference was unnecessary because conferences of press conferences attended by other government officials would be adequate substitutes.

I do not find this reason particularly convincing because this year, the APN has only scheduled 3 thematic press conferences, compared to 13 thematic press conferences in 2019 in which not only administrative officials participated, but also court officials and of the legislative branch, he said.

The cancellation of the Prime Minister's press conference was accompanied by a shortening of the two sessions imposed for the first time during the pandemic to prevent the spread of Covid.

The move also reduces the opportunity for journalists to ask questions of delegates or government officials, either during designated briefings or by going door-to-door as they enter and exit the building.

But even the nature of these meetings, which in recent decades have allowed journalists to get revealing comments from officials, has changed to the extent that delegates are widely seen by journalists as much less willing to saying too much in the current political climate.

Meanwhile, even as Covid-19 restrictions were eased, signs of heavy security, while typical of the two-session period, were visible throughout the city's political heartland.

For event attendees, the usual security checks at some entry points were supplemented by facial recognition scanners that determined whether people were allowed entry.

At subway stations in Tiananmen Square and surrounding streets, where security is regularly tightened, the police presence was heavy, with security vans parked along the road and officers manning muzzled police dogs monitoring crowds. of people making their usual trips.

Traffic was slowed by checkpoints on surrounding streets, with security officers even stopping and checking the IDs of some cyclists riding on a main thoroughfare along the square. In surrounding neighborhoods, community volunteers dressed in red were also out in force to monitor any suspicious activity.

Even mail was subject to stricter treatment, with Chinese postal authorities issuing a notice late last month outlining a system of double inspection of incoming parcels during the two sessions as residents complained of delays on social networks.

Heightened security is typical of many political gatherings around the world, but aside from concerns about security, Chinese authorities, during major events, are usually on alert for demonstrations of dissent and have been known to escalate repressive measures to ensure that dissidents or petitioners. the government remains silent.

As public frustration grows over financial woes linked to a struggling economy and communist leaders seek to block negative narratives and project confidence, officials this year may be particularly wary of any displays of discontent.

Xi's government has already faced large-scale protests once when rare protests erupted across the country in late 2022 as anger boiled over ongoing Covid-19 controls.

The movement followed a single act of protest in Beijing before a major Communist Party meeting, when an unidentified person hung a banner on a highway bridge to protest Xi and his Covid-19 policies, inciting wake to strengthen safety on the city's viaducts.

Many measures around Tiananmen this week were meant to last just for the rally.

But when asked if free access to an area near the square would be restored after the events close, a security guard replied: We will have to see.