PM Modi shows witty side and jokes about people tired of listening to him | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's keen spirit was on display on Friday when he presented the first-ever National Designer Awards at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and singer Maithili Thakur. Singer Maithili Thakur, trained in classical music and Indian folk music, was announced as the winner of the title of Cultural Ambassador of the Year. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. After presenting the award to Maithili Thakur, Prime Minister Modi asked her to showcase her singing talent in front of the audience. “I don't listen to you much, because my son is my son.. (Why don't you sing something, people get tired of listening to me all the time anyway.) Thakur, accepting PM Modi's request, said: Bilkul sir (Of course, sir) PM Modi quipped: Well, you're going, aren't you? (So ​​you accept that they are tired?) Taken aback, Thakur said: No, no, I meant of course, I will sing. Also Read: Watch: PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi in Rajya Sabha, takes digs for startup launch PM Modi also recalled a joke about Ahmedabad while interacting with Green Champion Award winner Pankhti Pandey, a native of the city. Asking the audience if they could identify people from Ahmedabad, PM Modi, I am telling you what I heard during my childhood, even though I don't believe it. One day a train arrived at a station and the passenger on the upper berth asked someone on the other side of the window. Which station is this?, said the Prime Minister. The person on the platform said: I will only say this if you give me tank other (monetary unit formerly used in British India). The passenger replied, “No need, it must be Ahmedabad,” Modi said, drawing laughter from the audience. Also Read: PM Narendra Modi mocks Mallikarjun Kharge's Ab 400 Paar remark in Rajya Sabha, video goes viral The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact in all fields, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, video games, among others. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh applications in 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, in the voting round, around 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were chosen. The award was presented in twenty categories, including the Best Storyteller Award; The disruptor of the year; Celebrity Designer of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best creator of social change; Most influential agricultural creator; Cultural Ambassador of the Year; International Creator Award; Best Travel Designer Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Technology Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most creative designer (male and female); Best creator in the food category; Best creator in the education category; Best creator in the games category; Best micro-creator; Best Nano Creator; Best health and fitness creator.

