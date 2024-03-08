Donald Trump set to pocket billions in merger with Meme Stock Media





Donald Trump needs cash. The former and possibly future president owes more than $450 million after a New York judge admitted he defrauded banks by inflating the value of his assets to obtain favorable loans. He also owes $83.3 million following E's defamation ruling. Jean Carroll, $110,000 for defying a subpoena and $15,000 for denigrating a lawyer. And his bills from so many disparate battles in criminal and civil courts are adding up; Last year alone, the former president funneled $50 million from two of his Super PACs into his legal defense.

In court, Trump's lawyers insinuated that he didn't even have $450 million, not in cash, at least, unsuccessfully appealing to have the penalty reduced to $100 million bail. So where is Trump going to get all this money? Oddly, the answer may lie in Truth Social, the social media app that Trump and his associates launched after being summarily kicked off Twitter (now X) in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

Trump's financial future now depends on some of the strangest fads in corporate finance stocks, SPAC deals and cult of personality investing. If Trump can find a way to act quickly, it might just be the bailout he desperately needs.

Truth Social is a poor imitation of Twitter, where Trump was a fixture long before he ran for president. It's full of outdated memes, MAGA conspiracy theories, and, of course, Trump. This is the main attraction. Truth Social is the only place where the former president now regularly posts his thoughts without hindrance.

Unsurprisingly, Truth Social did not find mass appeal. It had a paltry total of 5.4 million visitors last month, according to Similarweb, and earned just $3.4 million from advertising in the first nine months of 2023, according to a regulatory filing from its partner company. (For reference: Twitter made more than $1 billion in advertising with 237.8 million daily users in its final quarter as a public company in 2022.) Truth Socials ads also don't come from prestige brands. A recent scroll through the app brought up ads for a Trump. signed trading card, the website gutcleanseprotocol.com and Covfefe branded coffee.

But due to some bizarre financial engineering, and perhaps the power of Trump's inflamed political base, Truth Social's parent company is poised to go public in the coming weeks after merging with Digital World Acquisition Corporation, a deal that would bring the merged company's valuation to approximately $9 billion, a market capitalization comparable to that of Match Group, Skechers and Lufthansa. Trump's stake would be worth nearly $4 billion in today's value, which would comfortably cover his current legal fees.

Truth Social is owned by a company called Trump Media and Technology Group. It is not going public through the traditional method of an initial public offering, or IPO, but through an alternative route called a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company. SPACs are blank check companies that have no business but are allowed to go public and then merge with an actual company in order to help bring it public.

Typically, a company has been in business for a while, and you have years of financial data, and an investment bank looks at it, and there are all these public documents, and then it's made public as part of that process pretty rigorous in which the investment bank is It is strictly responsible for anything that is said that is a lie, said Usha Rodrigues, a professor at the University of Georgia School of Law. But Truth Social wasn't even a functioning company when the merger was announced in October 2021. The social media app didn't launch until February 2022.

Michael Ohlrogge, a professor at New York University Law School, says SPACs aren't necessarily an easier way to go public. This is an extremely slow, expensive and uncertain process, subject to intense scrutiny by the SEC, he said in an email. He suspects that a large, established investment bank would not have wanted to take on the responsibility and reputational risk of going public as part of this merger as a less prestigious bank would.

SPACs were all the rage in 2021 when the deal was announced. At the start of the pandemic bull market, SPACs (which date back to the early 1990s) saw a surge in popularity, taking companies like DraftKings, SoFi and Nikola Corp. public.

Michael Klausner, a professor at Stanford Law School, says that the stock prices of many SPACs during a period of time around their merger are not consistent with their true value. But he's seen SPACs bought up by retail investors simply because they were SPACs and pushed way above their value, only to go down when the hype died down. Very, very few are in place currently.

Yet the Trump Media deal is decidedly stranger. His SPAC, called Digital World Acquisition Company, effectively gave investors a way to invest in Trump and it gave Trump a way to capitalize on his own brand.

DWAC is best thought of as a meme stock. You may remember the meme stock fad from which retail investors on Reddit managed to coordinate a short squeeze with GameStop shares, before moving on to a series of other millennial nostalgia brands like AMC Entertainment , BlackBerry and Bed Bath & Beyond. Meme stocks are often publicly traded companies that attract an inordinate percentage of individual investors and their stock performance fluctuates in a manner that is significantly removed from the reality of their underlying business. Combine these two trends and you begin to understand why Trump's media company could be valued at around $9 billion if it merged with DWAC.

Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida, says meme stocks often depend on the greater fool theory of investing, meaning rational investors might buy expecting the price to of the stock goes up and bet that they can sell their shares to a bigger fool. to buy them at a higher price. In this case, however, Ritter assumes that there are an excess number of individual retail investors compared to institutional investors, such as hedge funds, who normally own SPAC stock before a merger. Here you have an ideology involved [too]As far as I can tell, the vast majority of DWAC investors are Trump political investors, and to some extent, they put their money where their mouth is. I suspect most of them bought the shares as a sign of political support. In this way, Trump is leading a new fundraising campaign from his supporters, this time through public markets.

