Beijing has hampered efforts to increase academic exchange, US State Department officials say

Beijing is hindering people-to-people exchange efforts by harassing Chinese citizens in U.S.-led programs, senior U.S. State Department officials said Thursday.

“THE [Ministry of State Security] cited academic exchanges as an example of foreign espionage activities, leading PRC scholars to cancel their participation in US exchange programs,” one said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

The official added that China's foreign NGO law has “systematically” reduced the number of people willing to work with U.S. partners on people-to-people exchanges. The law, in effect since 2017, subjects foreign NGOs to rigorous government oversight with strict registration and reporting requirements.

These comments come as the United States and China have stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges and the need to resume dialogue after years of border closures linked to Covid-19.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden in Woodside, California, November 15, 2023.

After their meeting at the Apec conference in November, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden recognized the need to expand bilateral exchanges in education, students, youth, culture, sports and trade. .

Xi said China specifically hoped welcome 50,000 young Americans over the next five years in exchange and study programs. Earlier this year, Beijing announced the creation of a scholarship for youth sent to facilitate this goal.

But despite the lifting of measures linked to Covid, travel between the two countries remains marred by border problems on both sides.

In recent months, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pronounced on Chinese students facing increased harassment and expulsion upon arrival at U.S. airports, noting during a January briefing in Beijing that there had been at least eight such cases.

In response, State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said the percentage of detained Chinese students “is less than one-tenth of one percent” and that “this percentage has remained stable over the past several years “.

The behavior of Chinese security personnel is the cause of the State Department's travel advisories for mainland China, U.S. officials said. Priced at “level three” on a four-tier risk scale, the designation refers to “reconsider travel” and cites arbitrary enforcement of local laws, “including with respect to exit bans, and the risk of unjustified detentions”.

Senior State Department officials said Thursday that such practices by China continued and that they knew of “many U.S. citizens who continue to suffer, who cannot leave the PRC,” without providing details on the number of people affected.

“PRC security personnel can arrest and deport U.S. citizens for reasons including sending private email messages critical of their government,” one said.

Security personnel appear to have “broad discretion to consider a wide variety of documents, data and statistics as state secrets and prosecute individuals for espionage,” the official added.

But officials stressed that reducing the imbalance in people-to-people exchange remains a key State Department goal.

In 2023, only a few hundred Americans were estimated to be studying in China, as China only reopened its borders in March of that year – compared to more than 11,000 in 2019.

On the other hand, nearly 290,000 Chinese students were in the United States in 2023.

A reveler attending the Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown on February 25.

The return of Americans to China post-Covid has begun, with a gradual increase in flights, the resumption or launch of American study programs and the return of business leaders.

But the State Department's travel designation, in addition to China's increased control over due diligence professionalshas led schools and potential travelers to hesitate.

State policy in the United States has also led to the severing of ties between American schools and those in mainland China, reducing opportunities for Americans to go to China.

Earlier this year, Florida International University confirmed it was severing several partnerships with Chinese universities, including one two-decade-old hospitality program with Tianjin University of Commerce.

