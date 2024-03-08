Pakistani democracy is at stakeA call for international action





Pakistan finds itself at a critical juncture, grappling with political upheaval and economic turmoil, echoing its tumultuous history. Since the country's disintegration in 1971, military interventions and political transitions have deeply scarred the country's democratic fabric, plunging it into a fragile state.

The roots of Pakistan's current challenges lie in the aftermath of the 1971 war, when East Pakistan became Bangladesh. Military domination and political maneuvering contributed to discontent, ultimately leading to the birth of a new nation. Thereafter, military influence persisted, whether through direct martial law or indirect control over civilian governments. Leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were accused of electoral fraud and martial law, while the era of Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq saw the entrenchment of conservative Islam and the rise of the Taliban, adding to geopolitical complexities.

In recent times, Imran Khan's political rise, initially celebrated for his cricketing exploits and philanthropy, has faced challenges, including strained relations with the military and allegations of foreign interference, which resulted in a motion of censure. The political ouster of Imran Khan has raised concerns, with reports of human rights abuses, a crackdown on dissent and allegations of electoral fraud casting doubt on the legitimacy of the current government. This has further destabilized a region already prone to volatility.

The government's actions are alarming, marked by a strong restriction of democratic freedoms. The crackdown on Pakistani dissidents, journalists and activists is intensifying, eroding the foundations of democracy. Reports of human rights violations, particularly targeting vulnerable groups, paint a grim picture. Enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and brutal interrogations have become commonplace, traumatizing families and sowing fear. Pre-election rigging and the denial of political rights are a sign of a troubling departure from democratic principles.

The consequences of this erosion of democracy are profound, leading to internal unrest and discontent, thereby contributing to social and economic instability. The disillusionment of young people, exacerbated by the government's actions, risks deepening existing divisions.

Externally, the region is feeling the consequences, with a politically unstable Pakistan posing challenges to its neighbors and fostering an environment ripe for extremism and tensions. The erosion of democratic norms has far-reaching implications for the stability of South Asia.

Recent developments, as highlighted in the Economist Intelligence Unit's Democracy Rankings 2023 report, in which Pakistan was downgraded to an authoritarian regime, have underlined the seriousness of the situation. Michael Kugelman of the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars noted in a recent article in The Economic Times: “It is regrettable that after 15 consecutive years of formal civilian rule and some decentralization reforms that have strengthened democracy Pakistan, the country has regressed. to the point where it is characterized as less democratic than it was during periods of formal military rule. »

Activists and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party protest against the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Karachi on August 27, 2023. Activists and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) protest against the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Karachi, August 27, 2023. ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images

This information adds urgency to the unfolding narrative. Pakistan's economic stability is closely linked to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which provides a crucial financial lifeline. serving as a crucial financial lifeline. Beyond meeting economic challenges, the IMF's role is to foster an environment conducive to sustainable growth. Continued financial support from the IMF is contingent on Pakistan's adherence to democratic norms and the protection of human rights. This is not just a question of financial responsibility; it is about defending the principles that underpin a stable society.

As a critical player in Pakistan's economic landscape, the IMF must demand a reversal of its undemocratic actions. Conditions for granting financial assistance should explicitly include a commitment to democratic governance, the protection of human rights and respect for the rule of law. The international community, with the IMF at the forefront, has the responsibility to guide Pakistan towards political reforms. The country's economic stability is at stake and the IMF must leverage its position to encourage positive change. By demanding a change of course in the face of undemocratic actions, the IMF can play a central role in fostering a stable and prosperous future for Pakistan.

The urgency of the situation in Pakistan cannot be overstated. The erosion of democracy has serious consequences for the population and the region. Institutions like the IMF must play a proactive role in ensuring that the government upholds democratic values. The IMF's influence can extend beyond economic stabilization and become a catalyst for political reforms. It is time for global powers to stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan, advocating a return to democratic principles and fostering a stable and prosperous future.

Asif Mahmood, MD, is a pulmonologist and doctor of internal medicine. He and his family have lived in Southern California since 1999. He serves on the California Medical Board and the board of directors of the Valley Rescue Mission, the largest homeless shelter in Southern California. He is also president of the Organization for Social Media Safety, which fights against cyberbullying and cyberexploitation of children.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.

