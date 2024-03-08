Politics
Deepfakes exploit new frontier of violence against women, peers warn
Deepfake abuse is the new frontier of violence against women and the creation of such content should be banned, according to a former adviser to Boris Johnson.
Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge warned that existing legislation only prohibits the non-consensual sharing of deepfake material and does not address the non-consensual creation of the content.
Peers heard there was a rise in so-called nudification apps, which allow users to create fake nude images or videos of other people using generative artificial intelligence widely known as deepfakes.
Lady Owen said the ability to create such content on apps in seconds poses a very real threat to all women.
Responding on behalf of the Government, Equalities Minister Baroness Barran said she recognized the points raised and wanted to speak with Lady Owen and Justice Ministers to explore this issue further.
Conservative Lady Owen, who became the youngest ever peer in the House of Lords last summer at the age of 30, told the International Women's Day debate in the House of Lords: Women are disproportionately affected by the creation of deepfake material.
Research published by Home Security Heroes in 2023 found that of all deepfake videos, 98% were pornographic and of those, 99% were of women.
Lady Owen said using apps and creating deepfake porn for private use is currently legal, adding: The largest site creating deepfakes receives an average of 13.4 million visits per month.
The rapid proliferation of these nudification apps, 80% of which have launched in the last 12 months alone, has created an environment in which anyone can easily commit harm and it is not recognized as misogyny.
Lady Owen continued: The creation of this material in itself without a person's consent causes serious harm, whether or not the person is aware of its creation and has a much wider societal impact in the normalization of misogyny and online hatred.
We are now at the dawn of a new technological era and it is essential that we act now to ensure that as we embark on this brave new world, which can offer many exciting opportunities, we do not risk creating a gap gender technology that would further limit the economic inclusion of women in society.
The ability to create these images and videos using apps and platforms in seconds poses a very real threat to all women.
A woman can no longer choose who owns an intimate image of her. They can be created by anyone, anywhere and at any time.
Lady Owen said this could have a silencing effect, particularly in relation to women withdrawing from social media and normal life.
She added: Many women are afraid this will happen to them. The current law, as it stands, prioritizes the creator's freedom of speech and expression over that of the woman.
Lady Owen also said: Although we are still learning more about AI, it is crucial that we educate society to differentiate between what is real and what is not in a world where we can no longer trust the images presented to us.
Hurry up. We must not miss the opportunity to take action by legislating against the creation of non-consensual deepfake content.
We must prevent the normalization of misogyny. Deepfake abuse is the new frontier of violence against women and we must all take a stand.#
Elsewhere in the debate, Crossbench independent colleague Baroness Boycott said there would be a Mothers' Manifesto hunger strike near Parliament from Mother's Day on Sunday.
The paper's former editor said: This is on behalf of many mothers' groups, because guess who is skipping meals in this cost of living crisis? It's not guys, I'm sorry, but it's not.
In this country, one in four mothers currently skip a meal. But 50 years ago, no one skipped a meal. I'm not saying it was all fun and roses, but we certainly didn't skip meals.
If someone had said to me, “In 50 years you're going to stand up in Westminster and talk about food poverty,” I would have said they were crazy.
Crossbench peer Baroness Casey of Blackstock used her inaugural speech to follow the lead of Labor MP Jess Phillips in reading out the names of more than 100 women killed in the UK over the past 12 months, where the main suspect is a man.
Lady Casey, a former government adviser on rough sleeping, said the list was a reminder of the true horror of our collective failure to tackle the problem.
She added: Yet there are thousands, even millions, of honest men. As Womens Aid spoke about only today, we women need honest men in this House, but also across the country, to do this task, otherwise we will never solve the problem.
We women cannot continue to pick up the pieces and, at worst, be victims of abuse and violence, much of it at the hands of men.
Lady Casey said change was entirely possible, adding: The country I love is almost, it seems, on its knees. It’s too tense, too divided, and too much of the discourse is too fractured.
You can blame the pandemic, you can blame Russia, you can blame politics or we can blame each other, but it's just too hard for too many people.
And yet I have such hope. I have worked in public service for almost 40 years and it has instilled this hope in me.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/deepfake-government-conservative-research-jess-phillips-b2509480.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Deepfakes exploit new frontier of violence against women, peers warn
- Springboro's St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl will make you feel the luck of the Irish
- England vs India fifth test day one, Poms burns three reviews in horror middle order collapse, video, score, stats, news
- Zomato unveils new dress code for female delivery staff
- U.S. job growth totaled 275,000
- Inside Hollywood's Red Carpet Parties and Top Events
- Women-led tech startups LyfeMD, Roga and Granularity win CA$230,000 at DMZ’s Women Innovation Summit
- Pakistani democracy is at stakeA call for international action
- Zelensky in Turkey where Erdogan seeks to negotiate to end the war in Ukraine
- Jokowi inaugurates 33 presidential roads in East Java, value reaches IDR 935 billion
- Steve Lawrence, Grammy-winning pop singer and actor, dies at 88
- Preview: vs Houston – TCU Athletics