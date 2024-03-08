Deepfakes exploit new frontier of violence against women, peers warn

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Deepfake abuse is the new frontier of violence against women and the creation of such content should be banned, according to a former adviser to Boris Johnson.

Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge warned that existing legislation only prohibits the non-consensual sharing of deepfake material and does not address the non-consensual creation of the content.

Peers heard there was a rise in so-called nudification apps, which allow users to create fake nude images or videos of other people using generative artificial intelligence widely known as deepfakes.

Lady Owen said the ability to create such content on apps in seconds poses a very real threat to all women.

Responding on behalf of the Government, Equalities Minister Baroness Barran said she recognized the points raised and wanted to speak with Lady Owen and Justice Ministers to explore this issue further.

Conservative Lady Owen, who became the youngest ever peer in the House of Lords last summer at the age of 30, told the International Women's Day debate in the House of Lords: Women are disproportionately affected by the creation of deepfake material.

Research published by Home Security Heroes in 2023 found that of all deepfake videos, 98% were pornographic and of those, 99% were of women.

Lady Owen said using apps and creating deepfake porn for private use is currently legal, adding: The largest site creating deepfakes receives an average of 13.4 million visits per month.

The rapid proliferation of these nudification apps, 80% of which have launched in the last 12 months alone, has created an environment in which anyone can easily commit harm and it is not recognized as misogyny.

A woman can no longer choose who owns an intimate image of her. They can be created by anyone, anywhere, at any time Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge

Lady Owen continued: The creation of this material in itself without a person's consent causes serious harm, whether or not the person is aware of its creation and has a much wider societal impact in the normalization of misogyny and online hatred.

We are now at the dawn of a new technological era and it is essential that we act now to ensure that as we embark on this brave new world, which can offer many exciting opportunities, we do not risk creating a gap gender technology that would further limit the economic inclusion of women in society.

The ability to create these images and videos using apps and platforms in seconds poses a very real threat to all women.

A woman can no longer choose who owns an intimate image of her. They can be created by anyone, anywhere and at any time.

Many women fear this will happen to them. The current law, as it stands, prioritizes the creator's freedom of speech and expression over that of the woman. Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge

Lady Owen said this could have a silencing effect, particularly in relation to women withdrawing from social media and normal life.

She added: Many women are afraid this will happen to them. The current law, as it stands, prioritizes the creator's freedom of speech and expression over that of the woman.

Lady Owen also said: Although we are still learning more about AI, it is crucial that we educate society to differentiate between what is real and what is not in a world where we can no longer trust the images presented to us.

Hurry up. We must not miss the opportunity to take action by legislating against the creation of non-consensual deepfake content.

We must prevent the normalization of misogyny. Deepfake abuse is the new frontier of violence against women and we must all take a stand.#

Elsewhere in the debate, Crossbench independent colleague Baroness Boycott said there would be a Mothers' Manifesto hunger strike near Parliament from Mother's Day on Sunday.

The paper's former editor said: This is on behalf of many mothers' groups, because guess who is skipping meals in this cost of living crisis? It's not guys, I'm sorry, but it's not.

In this country, one in four mothers currently skip a meal. But 50 years ago, no one skipped a meal. I'm not saying it was all fun and roses, but we certainly didn't skip meals.

If someone had said to me, “In 50 years you're going to stand up in Westminster and talk about food poverty,” I would have said they were crazy.

We women cannot continue to pick up the pieces and, at worst, be victims of abuse and violence, much of it at the hands of men. Baroness Casey of Blackstock

Crossbench peer Baroness Casey of Blackstock used her inaugural speech to follow the lead of Labor MP Jess Phillips in reading out the names of more than 100 women killed in the UK over the past 12 months, where the main suspect is a man.

Lady Casey, a former government adviser on rough sleeping, said the list was a reminder of the true horror of our collective failure to tackle the problem.

She added: Yet there are thousands, even millions, of honest men. As Womens Aid spoke about only today, we women need honest men in this House, but also across the country, to do this task, otherwise we will never solve the problem.

We women cannot continue to pick up the pieces and, at worst, be victims of abuse and violence, much of it at the hands of men.

Lady Casey said change was entirely possible, adding: The country I love is almost, it seems, on its knees. It’s too tense, too divided, and too much of the discourse is too fractured.

You can blame the pandemic, you can blame Russia, you can blame politics or we can blame each other, but it's just too hard for too many people.

And yet I have such hope. I have worked in public service for almost 40 years and it has instilled this hope in me.