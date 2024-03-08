Politics
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Turkey, where Erdogan expected to push for negotiations to end war
ISTANBUL Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on Friday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose NATO member country has sought to balance its close relations with kyiv and Moscow and has repeatedly offered to act as an intermediary for peace between them.
During the talks in Istanbul, Erdogan was expected to push for negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, which is in its third year, a Turkish government official said.
The discussions will also focus on a possible new measure that would guarantee the safety of navigation of commercial ships in the Black Sea, the official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, in accordance with Turkish government protocol.
Zelensky said in a statement at the start of the meeting that he was grateful for Turkey's support. He expressed interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation, protecting navigation in the vital Black Sea maritime corridor and Ukraine's collaboration with Turkish defense companies.
The visit comes as Zelensky and other officials continue to press other countries for more munitions and weapons to stop the advance of Russian troops trying to push deeper into the western part of the region. of Donetsk, held by Ukraine, and also to penetrate the Kharkiv region, in northern Ukraine. he.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he was attending a meeting of foreign ministers of France, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, that aid drip to Ukraine no longer worked.
If things continue as they are now, it will not end well for all of us, Kuleba said. What is needed is an unrestricted and timely supply of all types of weapons and ammunition to ensure that Ukraine defeats Russia and that the war in Europe does not boil over.
A Chinese envoy, who has frustrated Ukraine and its Western allies by boosting trade with Russia and describing the conflict and its causes largely from Moscow's perspective, was in Kiev on Thursday on a European visit to negotiations on the settlement of what he calls Ukraine. crisis. Li Hui, the special representative for Eurasian affairs, met with officials from Russia, the EU, Switzerland and Poland before his stop in Ukraine and was scheduled to visit Germany and France.
Shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Turkey hosted a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers as well as unsuccessful talks between the two countries' negotiators aimed at putting end to hostilities.
Later in 2022, Turkey and the United Nations also negotiated a deal between Russia and Ukraine allowing millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to be shipped via the Black Sea. Russia, however, withdrew from the deal last year, citing obstacles to its food and fertilizer exports.
In Istanbul, Zelenskky was also scheduled to visit shipyards where Turkish companies are building two corvettes for the Ukrainian navy, according to his office.
Zelensky last visited Turkey last July, when he returned to Ukraine with a group of Ukrainian commanders who were in Turkey following a prison swap deal and were expected to remain on the Turkish territory until the end of the war. No explanation has been provided by Ankara or kyiv as to why they were allowed to return to Ukraine.
During Li's visit to kyiv, Ukrainian officials described the horrors of the war.
It is very important that you are informed directly about the situation on the front line, what is happening and where we are, said Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, according to a Ukrainian statement.
It is unclear how Li reacted to the presentation. China issued a terse statement on Friday saying only that Li had arrived in kyiv by train at midday, held frank and friendly talks and left by train that evening.
The war created a deep division between China and the West. The Chinese government avoids using the words war or invasion to describe the Russian attack and cites NATO expansion as the root cause of the conflict.
The Ukrainian statement said the two sides discussed the possibility of Chinese assistance in prisoner exchanges, the return of Ukrainian children to Russia and the return of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia took control of during the fights in 2022.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Friday urged Russia to immediately comply with an International Atomic Energy Agency resolution calling for the complete withdrawal of its troops from the Zaporizhzhia power plant and the return of power plant under Ukrainian control.
Every day that Russians stay at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant increases the number of existing problems and increases the threat of a nuclear incident, Halushchenko said on national television.
In other developments:
Zelensky signed an order on Thursday authorizing the first demobilization of soldiers drafted into the army before the full-scale invasion of Russia. The order takes effect in April or May.
Soldiers, who were expected to continue their service after the imposition of martial law, can return home and remain in the army reserves, according to the order. It is unclear how many soldiers are eligible because this information is classified.
Indian authorities said Friday they were in talks with Russia over the return of Indian citizens brought to work for the Russian military, a day after a federal investigative agency said it had dismantled a trafficking ring of human beings who lured people to Russia under the pretext of giving them work. .
Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. Associated Press writers Ken Moritsugu in Beijing, Illia Novikov in kyiv, Sheikh Saaliq in New Delhi and Liudas Dapkus in Vilnius contributed to this report.
|
