Politics
Chinese women largely excluded from the highest echelons of power Radio Free Asia
Addressing an annual parliamentary session in Beijing, the head of China's ruling Communist Party, Xi Jinping, extended “festive” greetings in honor of International Women's Day, which falls on Friday, to women delegates to the world's largest legislature earlier this week.
“I hope all women will be spirited and energetic and play their role in China's modernization by supporting half the sky,” Xi said, quoting the late Supreme Leader Mao Zedong's epithet to about women.
The last time Xi specifically mentioned women in a high-profile speech, he used language similar to call on them play an “irreplaceable role” in developing “traditional Chinese virtues and promoting stronger family values,” according to state media about her speech to the All-China Women’s Federation in October 2023.
Yet women were only mentioned twice in Premier Li Qiang's annual work report to the National People's Congress, in general terms about “protecting their rights and interests.” Xi Jinping got 18 mentions in the document, the English version of which was nearly 14,000 words long.
Women occupy just over 26 percent of the nearly 3,000 seats in the National People's Congress and just over 22 percent of the seats in its advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
This places China 89th out of 190 in Parline's ranking of female representation in world parliaments. For comparison, the United States ranks 72nd and the United Kingdom ranks 48th.
Higher, the levels of powera different picture is emerging, however.
Only 11 of the 205 members of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee are women, while no women have served on the 24-member Politburo since Vice Premier Sun Chunlan retired in March 2023. No woman has ever sat on the all-powerful Politburo. Standing Committee.
“A masculine alliance”
Even though things appear to have gotten worse under Xi's rule, the Chinese Communist Party's “central leadership circle” has always excluded women, feminist commentators and human rights activists told RFA Mandarin during recent interviews.
“It is a male alliance, and its patriarchal and authoritarian aspects are reflections of each other,” said US-based feminist activist and writer Lu Pin.
The few women who do make it to higher levels of political power are not representative of Chinese women in general and are not working to advance their cause, Lu says.
“[They] have no connection with the vast majority of women,” Lu said. “Everything they do is just an extension of what their male peers do.”
Women hold just 8% of leadership positions in China, according to a December 2023 report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.
“All national policies affecting the direction of China in the 100 years since the founding of the Communist Party have been decided by this… small group of men serving on the Politburo Standing Committee, who have never had of women among its members,” said Zhang Jing. » declared the New York founder of Women's Rights in China, in an interview, commenting on this report.
“In particular, the decades of persecution under the one-child policy.”
“Marxism does talk about equality between men and women. At least the concept is there, but Mao Zedong just used it as a slogan without actually putting it into practice,” she told Radio Free Asia.
Wang Ruiqin, who once represented the All-China Women's Federation at the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Qinghai Province, agrees.
“The oppression of women… has fundamentally not changed since the founding of the Communist Party 100 years ago: it is part of traditional culture,” she said, commenting on the same report.
“After the Chinese Communist Party took power in 1949… they appointed three women ministers because they had just come to power and needed to put on a show,” he said. she declared.
“They had slogans about equality between men and women… but there has been no real push for women's liberation for over 70 years… and things have gotten worse under Xi Jinping's administration,” Wang said. .
The lowest levels of politics
Sociologist Xu Fang, who teaches at the University of California, Berkeley, said Chinese women have generally demonstrated higher levels of participation at lower levels of the political system.
“But as power becomes more and more concentrated, there will be very few women at the top of the pyramid,” she said.
Even at the lowest levels of politics, turnout has not even reached the one-third target set at the 1995 Beijing World Conference on Women, according to veteran feminist activist Feng Yuan, who attended the conference. event.
“A third is a very important threshold, a sort of critical mass,” she explained. “The government has also made this commitment.”
So what kind of progress do Chinese feminists most hope to see in the coming years?
For Lu Pin, civil and political rights are more important than anything else, including economic, social and cultural rights, especially now that the government has suppressed civic groups and non-governmental organizations that promoted women's rights.
“At the moment, Chinese women are not allowed to fight for their own rights,” she said. “Women should be allowed to decide what rights are important to them and what methods they want to use to fight for those rights – that’s key.”
“The reason women's rights have been taken away is because women have not been allowed to define their rights and then assert them,” she said.
Translated by Luisetta Mudie. Edited by Roseanne Gérin.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/women-power-03082024101309.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese women largely excluded from the highest echelons of power Radio Free Asia
- How Adam Sandler Was the Highest Paid Actor in 2023, Making $73 Million
- NYT Strands Tips, Spanggrams, and Answers for Friday, March 8th
- Ukraine's Zelensky visits Turkey, where Erdogan expected to push for negotiations to end war
- Indonesia's solidarity with Gaza residents: Jokowi ensures delivery of aid by air
- Bollywood's home invasion thriller is fun but forgettable
- Team Nigeria wins two silver medals in table tennis
- Arizona AG says quinceaera dress store owner took money but didn't deliver dresses
- Announcement of the development authorization decision for the A66 Northern Trans-Pennine project
- Inspiration and innovation at the heart of SnapLogic Women tech leaders to watch in 2024
- The video shows clashes between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea
- Rawalpindi Police foil attack on Adiala Central Prison housing Imran Khan, arrest three Afghan terrorists