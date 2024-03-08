Chinese women largely excluded from the highest echelons of power Radio Free Asia

Addressing an annual parliamentary session in Beijing, the head of China's ruling Communist Party, Xi Jinping, extended “festive” greetings in honor of International Women's Day, which falls on Friday, to women delegates to the world's largest legislature earlier this week.

“I hope all women will be spirited and energetic and play their role in China's modernization by supporting half the sky,” Xi said, quoting the late Supreme Leader Mao Zedong's epithet to about women.

The last time Xi specifically mentioned women in a high-profile speech, he used language similar to call on them play an “irreplaceable role” in developing “traditional Chinese virtues and promoting stronger family values,” according to state media about her speech to the All-China Women’s Federation in October 2023.

Yet women were only mentioned twice in Premier Li Qiang's annual work report to the National People's Congress, in general terms about “protecting their rights and interests.” Xi Jinping got 18 mentions in the document, the English version of which was nearly 14,000 words long.

Women occupy just over 26 percent of the nearly 3,000 seats in the National People's Congress and just over 22 percent of the seats in its advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

This places China 89th out of 190 in Parline's ranking of female representation in world parliaments. For comparison, the United States ranks 72nd and the United Kingdom ranks 48th.

Delegates attend the second plenary session of the 14th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 8, 2024. (Pedro Pardo/AFP)

Higher, the levels of powera different picture is emerging, however.

Only 11 of the 205 members of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee are women, while no women have served on the 24-member Politburo since Vice Premier Sun Chunlan retired in March 2023. No woman has ever sat on the all-powerful Politburo. Standing Committee.

“A masculine alliance”

Even though things appear to have gotten worse under Xi's rule, the Chinese Communist Party's “central leadership circle” has always excluded women, feminist commentators and human rights activists told RFA Mandarin during recent interviews.

“It is a male alliance, and its patriarchal and authoritarian aspects are reflections of each other,” said US-based feminist activist and writer Lu Pin.

The few women who do make it to higher levels of political power are not representative of Chinese women in general and are not working to advance their cause, Lu says.

“[They] have no connection with the vast majority of women,” Lu said. “Everything they do is just an extension of what their male peers do.”

Women hold just 8% of leadership positions in China, according to a December 2023 report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

“All national policies affecting the direction of China in the 100 years since the founding of the Communist Party have been decided by this… small group of men serving on the Politburo Standing Committee, who have never had of women among its members,” said Zhang Jing. » declared the New York founder of Women's Rights in China, in an interview, commenting on this report.

“In particular, the decades of persecution under the one-child policy.”

“Marxism does talk about equality between men and women. At least the concept is there, but Mao Zedong just used it as a slogan without actually putting it into practice,” she told Radio Free Asia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during the second plenary session of the 14th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 8, 2024. (Jade Gao/AFP)

Wang Ruiqin, who once represented the All-China Women's Federation at the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Qinghai Province, agrees.

“The oppression of women… has fundamentally not changed since the founding of the Communist Party 100 years ago: it is part of traditional culture,” she said, commenting on the same report.

“After the Chinese Communist Party took power in 1949… they appointed three women ministers because they had just come to power and needed to put on a show,” he said. she declared.

“They had slogans about equality between men and women… but there has been no real push for women's liberation for over 70 years… and things have gotten worse under Xi Jinping's administration,” Wang said. .

The lowest levels of politics

Sociologist Xu Fang, who teaches at the University of California, Berkeley, said Chinese women have generally demonstrated higher levels of participation at lower levels of the political system.

“But as power becomes more and more concentrated, there will be very few women at the top of the pyramid,” she said.

Even at the lowest levels of politics, turnout has not even reached the one-third target set at the 1995 Beijing World Conference on Women, according to veteran feminist activist Feng Yuan, who attended the conference. event.

“A third is a very important threshold, a sort of critical mass,” she explained. “The government has also made this commitment.”

So what kind of progress do Chinese feminists most hope to see in the coming years?

For Lu Pin, civil and political rights are more important than anything else, including economic, social and cultural rights, especially now that the government has suppressed civic groups and non-governmental organizations that promoted women's rights.

“At the moment, Chinese women are not allowed to fight for their own rights,” she said. “Women should be allowed to decide what rights are important to them and what methods they want to use to fight for those rights – that’s key.”

“The reason women's rights have been taken away is because women have not been allowed to define their rights and then assert them,” she said.

Translated by Luisetta Mudie. Edited by Roseanne Gérin.

