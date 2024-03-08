



Theresa May, the former British prime minister whose time at Downing Street was marked by a long battle over Brexit, is to leave Parliament at the next general election after 27 years as a lawmaker. With the Conservative Party trailing far behind in opinion polls ahead of an election that many analysts expect to lose, Ms May is the longest-serving of around 60 party lawmakers who have so far announced their intention to leave the Parliament. Mrs May, Britain's second female prime minister, said in a statement to his local newspaper that she had made the difficult decision to step down because she no longer felt she could represent the voters of her constituency of Maidenhead as they deserved. The causes she has championed since leaving Downing Street, including the fight against modern slavery, were taking up more and more of her time, she said.

Ms. May became prime minister in 2016 after the resignation of her predecessor, David Cameron, who found himself on the losing side of a referendum in which Britons voted, 52 percent to 48 percent, in favor of leaving the European Union. After this result, which caused shock waves throughout the world, it fell to Mrs May, who had opposed the British withdrawal, to negotiate an agreement to exit the bloc. In the aftermath of the vote, his Brexit plan failed to win the support of a deeply divided Parliament, and the ensuing impasse caused a prolonged political crisis. Although she survived a leadership challenge, she lost the support of conservative lawmakers and ultimately had no choice but to resign in 2019. She was replaced by one of her critics, Boris Johnson, who had been a strong supporter of Brexit. Many admired the seriousness and determination Mrs May showed in her doomed efforts to gain parliamentary support for her Brexit plan, which aimed to limit the economic damage of withdrawal as well as its impact on Ireland North. But to his detractors in the wider British public, his leadership style was often perceived as dull and his speaking style stilted. When asked during a television interview what the naughtiest thing she had done as a child was, she replied that she had annoyed the local farmers by run through the wheat fields.

In 2016, Mrs May refused for months to present her thoughts on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, instead saying her policy was that Brexit meant Brexit. Her political downfall dates from her decision to call an unexpected general election in 2017. Instead of increasing her party's majority in Parliament as she hoped, she lost it, undermining her authority and forcing her to strike a deal with the small Democratic Unionist Party of the North. Ireland will remain in Downing Street. That year, during his party's annual conference, the great decisive speech became a metaphor for his diminished political fortunes. First, she was disturbed by a prankster who theatrically handed her a notice informing her that she had been fired. She then had a persistent cough. Eventually, part of the slogan Building a country that works for everyone on the stage behind her fell. The following year things improved slightly. Shortly before the conference, Ms May's dancing style was criticized as wooden when she was filmed on a trip to Africa. She responded by going on stage for her big speech to the sound of Abbas Dancing Queen. Mrs May is one of three former British prime ministers, all of whom represented the Conservative Party. Margaret Thatcher was the first, from 1979 to 1990; and in 2022, Liz Truss became the shortest-lived Prime Minister in British history. In her statement, May told the Maidenhead Advertiser newspaper that she remained committed to supporting the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, and believed the Conservatives could win the next election.

