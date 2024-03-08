Senator Brian Schatz explains what Donald Trump's fascism would mean for America





We live in a world right now where when you describe things exactly as they are, you sound a little crazy, says Brian Schatz, Hawaii's senior senator.

And that's the problem, Schatz continues on this week's episode of Inside the Hive. If you want to give the impression that you are a thoughtful, moderate, negotiating pragmatist, then you are not supposed to say what is true, i.e. there is not even a loose alliance anymore , a fairly explicit alliance between fascists from all over the planet that includes Donald. Asset.

Schatz says Trump is the leader of this global fascist movement and adds: I don't think we should be equivocal about that. While Schatz acknowledges that this accusation may appear as anti-Trump and #Resistance bait, he is adamant that it is a threat that cannot be ignored.

In fact, we were talking about it in the room today, the senator said, and one of my colleagues was saying we need to explain the practical impacts of fascism. This is such a strange thing to say, wait, we have to explain the practical impacts of fascism? But I think it's absolutely true because no one really knows what it means. This seems like some sort of epithet you throw at your opponents, or maybe an exaggeration, but people need to imagine a world in which your basic freedoms are compromised because the government doesn't even try to play fair.

Look, Schatz continues, there are a lot of people who find big federal, state, and departmental bureaucracies frustrating and want someone to cut their way through the thickets and kick ass and not care not as much of all the little idiosyncratic and legal requirements. Fair enough. But the alternative is much worse. The alternative is that these people are all powerful and can literally dictate your success or failure in life, economically.

During the podcast, Schatz sharply criticized Sen. Mitch McConnell, who last week said he would step down as Senate Republican leader in November. But at least McConnell believes in American-style democracy, Schatz says, contrasting with Republicans who were, in 2020, and perhaps again in 2024, ready to stage a coup to stay in power. He says Americans should be wary of extremists who try to create a legalistic veneer to overthrow the government without firing a single shot.

Schatz, who has been outspoken on this issue on social media, says he defines a fascist leader as someone who uses the tools of government to maintain control: They try to use agencies. They are trying to use favoritism. They try to use the army and the police. They are trying to control the media. Maintain a system of control over their people.

For example, Trump spoke of revenge, restructuring the American government and replacing civil servants with loyalists.

What he doesn't want is an independent civil service, Schatz said. And it's a bit cheesy, isn't it? I'm not sure everyone wakes up in the morning and says, “Gosh, I hope there's an independent civil service, but I tell you what, go wherever there isn't one and you will understand how important it is. There are many countries in which, if you want a building permit, if you want a business permit, if you want health care, if you want your child to go to school, you have to have a friend in the government itself, right? And even if you want your lights on, the government-run utility can extract a tip from you, a small bribe, just so your block isn't the one without electrons.

Schatz also praised Trump during the interview, calling him charismatic and funny.

Many Democrats thought he was such a buffoon that we underestimated his raw political talent, he said. One point Schatz says he has now internalized is that many fascist leaders throughout history have been called buffoons.

