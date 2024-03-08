Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives 'important task' to country's content creators





Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged digital content creators across the country to create content showcasing Indian culture and heritage. The Prime Minister today presented the first ever National Designer Award . Addressing the 'National Creators Award' at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, Prime Minister Modi asked digital creators to engage global audiences with their content.

“…Let's come together to start a 'Create about India' movement. Let's share India's story with the world. Let's create content in India and create it for the world. Create such content that would help your country to get likes with you and for that you need to engage with a global audience,” the Prime Minister said.

Content creators are India's 'digital ambassadors'

Calling content creators “digital ambassadors of India who represent them on the global stage”, the Prime Minister said, “You can reach any corner of the world in a fraction of a second. You are brand ambassadors who speak out in favor of local innovation. »

Prime Minister Modi also praised the creative works of digital creators on various topics and issues in the country and the world. “From the data revolution to cheap mobile phones have created a new world for content creators… The credit for this award goes to the youth of this country and every digital content creator…” a he added.

Prime Minister Modi further said that the National Creators Awards will hold an important place in the future.

“People ask me what the secret of my success is. But I don't answer everyone… will a restaurateur show you the kitchen? By the grace of God, I can guess it by This is why I can say that this (National Creators Awards) will occupy an important place in the future,” the Prime Minister said.

National Designer Award awarded in 23 categories

Prime Minister Modi congratulated all the designers, especially the women who received awards. He also said that every country has the responsibility to adapt to the “new era” that will come with time. The National Creators Awards were presented in twenty-three categories. The awards aim to recognize excellence and impact in all areas, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education and gaming, among others. The National Creators Awards would be seen as a launchpad to spark creativity and bring about positive change.

Categories include Best Storyteller Award; The disruptor of the year; Celebrity Designer of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best creator of social change; Most influential agricultural creator; Cultural Ambassador of the Year; Best Travel Designer Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most creative designer (male and female); Best creator in the food category; Best creator in the education category; Best creator in the games category; Best micro-creator; Best Nano Creator; Best health and fitness creator.

