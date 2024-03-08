Donald Trump says not to ban TikTok, in opposition to Biden





Donald Trump appeared to come to the defense of TikTok, the social media platform facing a potential ban by Congress, in a post Thursday evening on his social media platform Truth Social, the same platform that experienced a widespread outage as the former president was attempting to live-tweet President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business. I don't want Facebook, which cheated in the last elections, to do better. They are real enemies of the people! Trump wrote Thursday evening.

It's unclear why Trump called Facebook the enemy of the people, a phrase he usually reserves for mainstream media outlets not called Fox News. And it doesn't appear that Trump has ever used the nickname Zuckerschmuck for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, which, according to a simple Google search, sounds like the name of an actual diabetes-focused online store.

Trump's opposition to a TikTok ban would be a policy reversal for the former president, who signed an executive order in the summer of 2020 that would have forced TikTok's China parent company, ByteDance, to divest from the site entirely social media or face a ban. ban on American soil.

Trump's executive order, which was held up in federal court before being overturned when Biden took office in 2021, called the existence of TikTok a national emergency for the United States that could threaten the security and l economy of the country.

This mobile app can also be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party, such as when TikTok videos spread debunked conspiracy theories about the origins of the 2019 novel coronavirus, Trump's executive order said.

The decree also contained allegations of censorship of TikTok by the Chinese Communist Party, particularly around protests in Hong Kong and the treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China.

Why is Trump changing course on TikTok? Maybe he's making the calculation that this helps his own social media platform in some way. Or maybe because Trump reportedly saw at least $5.5 million flowing into his companies from Chinese sources while he was president. Could this have something to do with the fact that Republican mega-donor Jeff Yass, a billionaire with a big investment in ByteDance, recently had a friendly phone call with Trump, according to Politico?

Perhaps Trump wants to delay the ban until his hypothetical return to the White House, a tactic he has already deployed to derail a bipartisan deal on immigration reform because he wants to campaign on the question of a broken border.

But Congress is moving forward with a possible ban on TikTok, with a bipartisan bill expected to go to the House for a vote very soon. The bill has already been approved by a House committee by a unanimous 50-0 vote. Much like Trump's original executive order, the bill would force ByteDance to sell the platform and, if the company refused, allow Congress to ban the site completely.

The bill has mobilized some US TikTok users, estimated at 150 million, and congressional offices were reportedly flooded Thursday with calls imploring members of Congress not to ban the app. TikTok even alerted US users of the possible ban on Thursday, a move that angered politicians.

Biden spoke in favor of congressional efforts to secure ByteDance divestment and the White House said the president only killed Trump's executive order to conduct his own security review while it was blocked in front of a federal court. But it will be interesting to see whether the courts agree that Congress has the right to ban TikTok, a move that the company says conflicts with Americans' free speech.

This legislation will trample on the First Amendment rights of 170 million Americans and deprive 5 million small businesses of a platform they rely on to grow and create jobs, a TikTok spokesperson told Gizmodo on Thursday .

The House vote hasn't been scheduled yet, but it looks like we'll find out sooner rather than later if TikTok has a future in the United States.

A version of this article was originally published in Gizmodo.

