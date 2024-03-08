Xi Jinping envoy arrives in kyiv, shows wreckage of North Korean missile launched from Russia | Ukrainian news





Xi's envoy learned that Russia was using components from third countries for the production of Shahed, reconnaissance drones, missiles and other weapons. Oksana Zhytniuk Editor-in-chief of LIGA.net

OP's photo For the second time since the start of the large-scale invasion, the envoy of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian affairs Li Hui arrived in Ukraine. During the meeting at the president's office, he was briefed on the situation at the front and was also shown the wreckage of the North Korean-made missile that Russia used to strike Ukraine, reportedthe Presidency Press service. “We value the partnership with China and hope that today's negotiations will be another step towards deepening and strengthening our relations. It is very important that you are informed about the situation on the front, what what's happening and where we are,” Andriy said. Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, told the Chinese guests. The Chinese delegation was briefed on the situation on the battlefield, the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant seized by Russian troops, the functioning of the grain corridor, the return of prisoners of war, the protection of the rights of hostages civilians. and the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia. In addition, the Chinese delegation saw samples of fragments of a downed missile manufactured by the DPRK and other weapons elements transferred to Russia and used by it for attacks against Ukraine. Xi's envoy learned that Russia uses components from third countries for the production of weapons, including Shahed attack drones, reconnaissance drones, missiles, optical devices, navigation systems and aircraft parts. The parties discussed prospects for establishing a just peace for Ukraine, restoring territorial integrity and sovereignty on the basis of the Ukrainian peace formula, the President's Office noted. The question of China's assistance in stopping the forced abductions of Ukrainian children by the Russians, in assisting in the exchange of prisoners, in the demilitarization and de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, in ensuring security nuclear and other international initiatives of Ukraine was also raised. On March 4, the head of the European External Action Service met with Li Hui in Brussels. They discussed Russia's war against Ukraine. Commenting on the announced visit of China's special representative for Eurasia Li Hui to Ukraine, head of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko expressed the opinion that his visit would be aimed at “exploring the ground” and to position China as a peacemaking country.

