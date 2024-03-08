Politics
Zelensky speaks in Istanbul with Erdogan on war and the Black Sea
Istanbul (AFP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Istanbul on Friday to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the war with Russia and grain shipments in the Black Sea.
Published on: Amended:
3 minutes
The meeting comes as kyiv seeks to shore up support from its NATO allies and as Ankara positions itself as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine.
kyiv has faced increasing pressure on the front line in recent months, losing ground to Moscow due to blockages of Western aid from its biggest ally, Washington.
The two leaders are due to meet at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul and hold a press conference on Friday evening, according to the Turkish presidency.
Zelensky's office said the two would discuss Kiev's proposal to end the conflict, as well as “the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, global food stability and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners held by the Russian state.
NATO member Turkey has sought to maintain good relations with Moscow and kyiv throughout the two-year war, with Erdogan presenting himself as a key intermediary and possible peacemaker.
A Turkish diplomatic source told AFP that Ankara “will once again emphasize that our strong support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, including Crimea, continues.” .
“I have reached the limit”
Russia and Ukraine reported civilian casualties on Friday, with both sides accusing each other of striking deep behind enemy lines.
A Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod killed two people on Friday, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
In Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region across the border, a Russian drone attack on the town of Vovchansk killed a man and a woman in a car, the regional chief said Oleg Sinegubov.
Turkey hosted ceasefire talks between kyiv and Moscow that failed in the first weeks of the war and wants to restart them.
“Both sides have now reached the limit of what they can achieve through war,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this month. “We believe it is time to start a dialogue with a view to a ceasefire.”
Turkey's strategic location on the Black Sea and its control of the Bosphorus Strait give it a unique military, political and economic role in the conflict.
In July 2022, Ankara and the United Nations negotiated the Black Sea Grains Agreement, the most important diplomatic agreement concluded so far between Kyiv and Moscow.
Moscow abandoned the initiative – which allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian agricultural exports across the mine-laden Black Sea – a year later, complaining that the conditions were unfair.
Russia-Türkiye relations
Since the collapse of the grain deal, kyiv has used an alternative sea route along the coastline to avoid disputed international waters.
Turkey has been pushing for a deal to ensure goods can safely navigate these waters again.
Exchanges of prisoners of war will also be on the agenda.
After a visit to Turkey last year, Zelensky returned home with five senior commanders of the Azov regiment who were supposed to stay in Turkey until the end of the conflict as part of a prisoner exchange deal with Moscow.
Turkey's Western allies have expressed concern over its relations with Moscow. Ankara depends on Russian energy and has come under scrutiny as Russia seeks to avoid Western trade restrictions.
The United States has sanctioned several Turkish companies for helping Russia purchase goods that could be used by its armed forces.
The Erdogan-Zelensky meeting comes a week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met his Turkish counterpart Fidan at a diplomatic forum in Antalya.
President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to visit Turkey last month but postponed his trip, according to Turkish and Russian media citing diplomatic sources.
The Kremlin announced it was postponing the visit, but gave no date.
cutters-cad/imm
2024 AFP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20240308-zelensky-holds-istanbul-talks-with-erdogan-on-war-black-sea
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Zelensky speaks in Istanbul with Erdogan on war and the Black Sea
- I came away as a more patient and resilient actor
- Investing in women in technology
- Xi Jinping envoy arrives in kyiv, shows wreckage of North Korean missile launched from Russia | Ukrainian news
- Social Media Powerhouse WWE Surpasses 100 Million Subscribers on YouTube
- With the College Football Playoff format and future revenues in flux, this is on the table
- Angelica Hicks explains how to make an iconic dress from scraps
- Klarna CEO wants buy now, pay later giant to go public soon, emulating Google's perfect IPO
- Sweden officially joins NATO, becoming the alliance's 32nd member
- A 3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes the Blue Mountains region west of Sydney
- 19 classic photos from the sets of the Oscars, from the golden age of Hollywood to the era of blockbusters
- Stock market today: Wall Street moves away from its record as technology stocks collapse | First World War