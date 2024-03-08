Zelensky speaks in Istanbul with Erdogan on war and the Black Sea

Istanbul (AFP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Istanbul on Friday to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the war with Russia and grain shipments in the Black Sea.

The meeting comes as kyiv seeks to shore up support from its NATO allies and as Ankara positions itself as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

kyiv has faced increasing pressure on the front line in recent months, losing ground to Moscow due to blockages of Western aid from its biggest ally, Washington.

The two leaders are due to meet at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul and hold a press conference on Friday evening, according to the Turkish presidency.

Zelensky's office said the two would discuss Kiev's proposal to end the conflict, as well as “the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, global food stability and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners held by the Russian state.

NATO member Turkey has sought to maintain good relations with Moscow and kyiv throughout the two-year war, with Erdogan presenting himself as a key intermediary and possible peacemaker.

A Turkish diplomatic source told AFP that Ankara “will once again emphasize that our strong support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, including Crimea, continues.” .

“I have reached the limit”

Russia and Ukraine reported civilian casualties on Friday, with both sides accusing each other of striking deep behind enemy lines.

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod killed two people on Friday, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

In Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region across the border, a Russian drone attack on the town of Vovchansk killed a man and a woman in a car, the regional chief said Oleg Sinegubov.

Turkey hosted ceasefire talks between kyiv and Moscow that failed in the first weeks of the war and wants to restart them.

“Both sides have now reached the limit of what they can achieve through war,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this month. “We believe it is time to start a dialogue with a view to a ceasefire.”

Turkey's strategic location on the Black Sea and its control of the Bosphorus Strait give it a unique military, political and economic role in the conflict.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last visited Turkey in July 2023, just before the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal. DOCUMENT / Press Office of the Turkish Presidency/AFP

In July 2022, Ankara and the United Nations negotiated the Black Sea Grains Agreement, the most important diplomatic agreement concluded so far between Kyiv and Moscow.

Moscow abandoned the initiative – which allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian agricultural exports across the mine-laden Black Sea – a year later, complaining that the conditions were unfair.

Russia-Türkiye relations

Since the collapse of the grain deal, kyiv has used an alternative sea route along the coastline to avoid disputed international waters.

Turkey has been pushing for a deal to ensure goods can safely navigate these waters again.

Exchanges of prisoners of war will also be on the agenda.

After a visit to Turkey last year, Zelensky returned home with five senior commanders of the Azov regiment who were supposed to stay in Turkey until the end of the conflict as part of a prisoner exchange deal with Moscow.

Turkey's Western allies have expressed concern over its relations with Moscow. Ankara depends on Russian energy and has come under scrutiny as Russia seeks to avoid Western trade restrictions.

The United States has sanctioned several Turkish companies for helping Russia purchase goods that could be used by its armed forces.



Turkey's relations with Moscow and kyiv as well as its position on the Black Sea give it a unique role in the conflict. Ozan KOSE / AFP

The Erdogan-Zelensky meeting comes a week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met his Turkish counterpart Fidan at a diplomatic forum in Antalya.

President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to visit Turkey last month but postponed his trip, according to Turkish and Russian media citing diplomatic sources.

The Kremlin announced it was postponing the visit, but gave no date.

