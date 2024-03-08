This is Jokowi's message that Luhut always relies on







Jakarta – Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Indonesia must be able to seize opportunities amid the global economic crisis. Luhut said the recent trend of weakening economic conditions in developed countries has effectively affected the economic conditions of developing countries, including Indonesia. Instead of worrying about this, Luhut said Indonesia needs to be smart about looking for opportunities. “I prefer to follow the words of President Joko Widodo at the time of the 75th Indonesian Independence Day. He advised that this country must exploit the opportunities of the global crisis, as well as our momentum to make leaps and accelerations,” he said. explained Luhut in a message on his official Instagram, @luhut.Pandjaitan, Friday (8/3/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Well, Luhut said the government is currently looking for this opportunity. The way to achieve this is through a massive transformation, the transformation in question is to achieve digitalization in several areas. “Several years ago, the development of infrastructure for connectivity and industrial downstream in order to increase the value added to the economy was carried out, this time the efficiency through the government digitalization program will be gradually implemented in all sectors,” Luhut explained. Luhut believes that digitalization can also make public spending more efficient. Shopping is not only for spending the budget but can also create quality economic growth. “In addition to quality development, the government also focuses on how to achieve quality growth and spending. This is the main function of digitalization, so that state spending can be efficient, and not only for the money to be spent,” Luhut explained. .

In addition, one of the digitalizations that will be carried out is within the framework of the implementation of digital identity, each person will now have a digital identity, and no longer a KTP. “If in the future the population system is integrated into GovTech, dukcapil will implement it successfully. With just one ID, social assistance like fertilizer for farmers, for example, will be easier because it fits exactly the purpose according to current standards. data sources, of course,” concluded Luhut. (hal/hns)

