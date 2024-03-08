Politics
Theresa May continues her rehabilitation tour by resigning
Theresa May became the latest MP to announce she leaves the Commons. This is really not surprising: she is approaching 70, will never hold important office again and will not gain much from a mandate in the opposition backbenches. According to her announcement, she can now find more satisfaction in charity work modern slavery. But even more, moving away from politics allows him to continue to rehabilitation of its reputation.
All political careers can end in failure, but it now appears that many have a surprising afterlife. The sins of holding office are gradually erased and an imaginary quality is pasted on. This seems particularly true for those who have held the highest offices and are now enjoying long retirements, thereby restoring their public image.
For May, it has already started, helped by the shower of successors in her wake. Among commentators, his era is often hailed as one of moderation and decency, before the collapse caused by the libertine Boris Johnson, the chaos of Liz Truss, and the ineffectiveness of Rishi Sunak. This is in fact a myopic reading of recent history.
During her tenure as Home Secretary and Prime Minister, May was not the darling of the centrists. At the Ministry of the Interior, she launched the hostile environment and the famous Go home, vans. As Prime Minister, she was seen as exacerbating, rather than easing, post-Brexit divisions with her remarks on citizens of nowhere. It is only because of the later evolution of the Conservative Party that it receives this kind of praise.
Likewise, most of his leadership failures have been erased from memory. As Minister of the Interior, she was responsible for many of the budget cuts that undermine the criminal justice system today. It has fired thousands of officers in the name of austerity, while failing to address the many institutional failures that are now becoming more and more numerous. blatantly obvious.
As Prime Minister, she was rather a failure and, both in policy and politics, she missed her main objectives. In 2017, her Conservative Party parlayed a huge poll lead into a minority government, leaving her in a near-impossible position. This sparked the carnage of 2018 and 2019 as she struggled to secure a Brexit deal. Shaken between the different wings of her party, she tried repeatedly to find a solution, but was rebuffed at every step by Parliament. Eventually, she succumbed to her political wounds and left office, widely derided as one of the worst prime ministers of all time.
The only thing that has changed since then is the addition of new names to the list. Fortunately for May's reputation, they have had bigger failures in their own way. Compared to Johnson, she seems like a saint defending the national interest above her personal vices, while she is more capable than Truss and popular than Sunak. By walking away now, she capitalizes on that, and her reputation will be vastly improved thanks to the events of the last five years.
This may not be uncommon for former prime ministers in the modern era. John Major is now seen as a sensible, elder statesman, despite his unpopular and scandal-plagued failure in office. Tony Blair and Gordon Brown overcame their mistakes, while David Cameron is even back in government. Time has allowed everyone to make a reassessment, but this has been reinforced by the disorder of our current politics. Perhaps therein lies the real truth that legacies reflect less what politicians do, and more the era from which we look at them.
Theresa May especially benefited from this attitude. His time at the top seemed short and ineffective in 2019. What followed, however, was a boon to his reputation. Now that she is leaving the Commons altogether, she will likely continue to tweak this version of events.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
