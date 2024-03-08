Trump's State of the Union social media response uses mocking filters





Former President Donald J. Trump promised Americans a detailed version of President Biden's State of the Union address Thursday night.

This, Mr. Trump said before the event began, would happen on Truth Social, the true voice of America, praising the social media platform in which he has a financial stake and which would be his bully pulpit for the night.

But soon after, that voice stammered.

Truth Social began experiencing outages as soon as Mr. Biden's remarks began, with more than 3,000 outages reported on the site as of 9:30 p.m., according to Down Detector, a website that tracks user reports of web disruptions. The outages interrupted the barrage of derogatory messages that constituted Mr. Trump's response to Mr. Biden's remarks, which included an unusual video deploying Snapchat filters for mocking effect.

Mr. Biden took numerous photos of Mr. Trump, the expected Republican nominee, on Thursday evening, referring to him only as his predecessor, in an effort to highlight the stakes of the election and draw a contrast for viewers between his vision of the country and that represented by his almost certain opponent.

Mr. Biden, referencing American history, explained how his life taught me to embrace freedom and democracy. Then, referring to Mr. Trump, Mr. Biden said: “Now other people my age see a different story than the American story of resentment, revenge and retribution. It is not me. (Mr. Trump, whose remarks often paint a bleak future for America, recently called the United States a third world country.)

After the event ended, Mr. Trump's accounts on Truth Social and Instagram featured a video in which Snapchat-like filters switched to what appeared to be Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during the State of the Union in 2023.

One segment showed Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris with wide eyes and big, menacing smiles as he discussed the Buy American Act; another gave them cowboy hats and braided hair while Mr. Biden talked about insulin capsules.

Mr. Trump received help on his social media Thursday evening and did not post the messages himself, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Throughout the night, Mr. Trump denounced Mr. Biden for taking his time greeting guests before heading to the stage (it was the longest walk in presidential history); his behavior (he is so angry and crazy!); his appearance (his hair is much more beautiful in the front than in the back!); and his occasional cough (don't shake his hand, he's been coughing on it all night.).

It's like a shouting match, every line is shouted, Mr. Trump, a man often prone to making angry speeches and posting messages on social media, wrote at one point, using all capital letters.

Like Mr. Trump, conservative commentators, after months of trying to portray Mr. Biden as weakened and diminished, complained that Mr. Biden was too animated.

The Biden campaign had a simple response to Mr. Trump's response operation.

Sad, said Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa, alongside a screenshot of Truth Social not loading.

Mr. Trump later Thursday night released a video in which he told viewers that crooked Joe Biden was running from his record and lying like crazy to try to escape responsibility for the horrific devastation that he and his party created.

His accounts then resumed their more usual activity, posting a video fabricated from a clip of Mr. Biden eating an ice cream cone. In the video, Mr Biden was positioned as if he were walking through a flooded street while a trash can, decorated with an American flag, floated in flames.

Maggie Haberman contributed reporting.

