Politics
International Women's Day 2024: PM Modi announces 100% reduction in LPG cylinder costs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Women's Day in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. File photo | Photo credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 100% reduction in the price of cooking gas cylinders on Friday, March 8, to mark International Women's Day.
The reduction in prices will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, which will particularly benefit our Nari Shakti, the Prime Minister said.
Read also : Center extends Ujjwala grant for another year
By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empower women and ensure they have an easy life, Mr. Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Following the drop in prices, the cost of domestic LPG cylinders in large cities will be as follows:
|Place
|Current rate
|Price after rate cut
|Delhi
|Rs.903
|Rs.803
|Bombay
|Rs.902.5
|Rs.802.5
|Kolkata
|Rs.929
|Rs.829
|Chennai
|Rs.918.5
|Rs.818.5
In a related decision, the government on March 7, 2024 announced the extension of subsidy of 300 per LPG cylinder to poor women under the Ujjwala Yojana for the next financial year starting April 1.
In October last year, the government increased the subsidy from 200 per 14.2kg bottle for up to 12 refills per year to 300 per bottle. The 300 per cylinder subsidy was for the current financial year, which ends on March 31. The move, which is expected to benefit nearly 10 crore families, will cost the government 12,000 crore.
In another post on X, Mr. Modi greeted people on the occasion of International Women's Day.
Talking politics with Nistula Hebbar | Lok Sabha Election | Higher polls make women's voting bloc reliable
Hail to Nari Shakti
We salute the strength, courage and resilience of our Nari Shakti and salute his achievements in various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more, the Prime Minister said.
This is also reflected in the government's achievements over the last decade, Mr. Modi added.
Pre-election promises
General elections are scheduled for April-May.
Cooking gas prices have soared in recent years and become a major election issue. Rates increased by 294 per 14.2 kg bottle between July 2021 and August 2023.
The opposition Congress party used high LPG prices, which had blown a hole in household budgets already reeling from high inflation, effectively in the 2023 legislative elections in Karnataka.
He promised to supply LPG at 500 per cylinder if voted to power in Madhya Pradesh in the November/December assembly elections, forcing Mr. Modis BJP to also promise cooking gas at the same rate.
While Ujjwala beneficiaries number around 10 crore, there are over 33 crore domestic cooking gas users in the country.
In June 2020, the government stopped providing subsidies for LPG. Across the country, the price of cooking gas was fixed at the market rate, which stood at 1,103 in the national capital as of August 2023.
The only subsidy available was for poor women who were benefiting from free connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and those living in remote and remote areas.
In order to make liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a clean cooking fuel, available to underprivileged rural and poor households, the government launched the Ujjwala scheme in May 2016 to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult female households. poor.
Even though the connection was free, beneficiaries had to purchase LPG refills at the market price.
As fuel prices soared, the government in May 2022 provided a subsidy of 200 per cylinder to PMUY beneficiaries. This number was increased to 300 in October 2023.
In October 2022, the government provided a one-time subsidy of 22,000 crore to oil companies to cover the losses they had incurred by selling LPG at below cost in the previous two years.
(With inputs from PTI)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cost-of-lpg-cyclinders-to-come-down-by-100-pm-modi/article67927700.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- International Women's Day 2024: PM Modi announces 100% reduction in LPG cylinder costs
- Actor Paul Giamatti: This pizzeria surpasses anything in Italy or New York
- Avoiding greenwashing leads to the growth of sustainable fashion brands
- Stock market today: Wall Street moves away from its record as technology stocks collapse
- Apple reverses course and allows Epic Games in European app store
- International Women's Day: Hundreds of future women scientists call for more involvement in STEM
- The Earth has had the hottest February in modern times, says the EU climate service BBC News
- Today's Earthquake: A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Mindanao, Philippines
- Trump's State of the Union social media response uses mocking filters
- US plans to deploy maritime security team to Haiti amid gang crisis
- Minnesota Boys Hockey Tournament. Receive updates about the semi-finals here.
- Some thoughts on International Women's Day