International Women's Day 2024: PM Modi announces 100% reduction in LPG cylinder costs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 100% reduction in the price of cooking gas cylinders on Friday, March 8, to mark International Women's Day.

The reduction in prices will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, which will particularly benefit our Nari Shakti, the Prime Minister said.

By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empower women and ensure they have an easy life, Mr. Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Following the drop in prices, the cost of domestic LPG cylinders in large cities will be as follows:

Place Current rate Price after rate cut Delhi Rs.903 Rs.803 Bombay Rs.902.5 Rs.802.5 Kolkata Rs.929 Rs.829 Chennai Rs.918.5 Rs.818.5

In a related decision, the government on March 7, 2024 announced the extension of subsidy of 300 per LPG cylinder to poor women under the Ujjwala Yojana for the next financial year starting April 1.

In October last year, the government increased the subsidy from 200 per 14.2kg bottle for up to 12 refills per year to 300 per bottle. The 300 per cylinder subsidy was for the current financial year, which ends on March 31. The move, which is expected to benefit nearly 10 crore families, will cost the government 12,000 crore.

In another post on X, Mr. Modi greeted people on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Hail to Nari Shakti

We salute the strength, courage and resilience of our Nari Shakti and salute his achievements in various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more, the Prime Minister said.

This is also reflected in the government's achievements over the last decade, Mr. Modi added.

Pre-election promises

General elections are scheduled for April-May.

Cooking gas prices have soared in recent years and become a major election issue. Rates increased by 294 per 14.2 kg bottle between July 2021 and August 2023.

The opposition Congress party used high LPG prices, which had blown a hole in household budgets already reeling from high inflation, effectively in the 2023 legislative elections in Karnataka.

He promised to supply LPG at 500 per cylinder if voted to power in Madhya Pradesh in the November/December assembly elections, forcing Mr. Modis BJP to also promise cooking gas at the same rate.

While Ujjwala beneficiaries number around 10 crore, there are over 33 crore domestic cooking gas users in the country.

In June 2020, the government stopped providing subsidies for LPG. Across the country, the price of cooking gas was fixed at the market rate, which stood at 1,103 in the national capital as of August 2023.

The only subsidy available was for poor women who were benefiting from free connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and those living in remote and remote areas.

In order to make liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a clean cooking fuel, available to underprivileged rural and poor households, the government launched the Ujjwala scheme in May 2016 to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult female households. poor.

Even though the connection was free, beneficiaries had to purchase LPG refills at the market price.

As fuel prices soared, the government in May 2022 provided a subsidy of 200 per cylinder to PMUY beneficiaries. This number was increased to 300 in October 2023.

In October 2022, the government provided a one-time subsidy of 22,000 crore to oil companies to cover the losses they had incurred by selling LPG at below cost in the previous two years.

(With inputs from PTI)