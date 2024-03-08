Politics
Former MI6 official talks about unrest and 'partyfication' in China
Nigel Inkster is a senior adviser on China at the International Institute for Strategic Studies and has a three-decade career with the British secret service, also known as MI6. VOA's Natalie Liu recently spoke with him about the turmoil within China's political elite over the past year, including the dismissal of Defense Minister Li Shangfu and Foreign Minister Qin Gang.
As speculation continues to swirl about the fate of the two former officials, Inkster shares his views on China's foreign minister, who some reports suggest was involved in espionage, on the potential for coup attempts from within to remove powerful leader Xi Jinping and on the Communist Party. controlled by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The interview is edited for brevity and clarity.
VOA: What makes you think [Foreign Minister] Qin Gang was not involved in espionage?
Inker: I find it hard to imagine how an intelligence agency could maintain secret contacts with someone not only in such a prestigious position, but also in a position where his activities are always subject to third-party surveillance. If you're an ambassador to the United States, you don't really have much leeway to do anything on your own. It is very difficult, but not impossible.
Internal intrigue?
VOA: Could the unexplained dismissal of Defense Minister Li Shangfu and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, among others, have anything to do with plots to remove Xi Jinping?
Inker: I don't remember if it is [Russian Vladimir] Lenin or [Russian Leon] Trotsky who said: When an autocrat is in power, his overthrow seems inconceivable; once overthrown, its overthrow seems inevitable. There's something there, of course.
It is clear that there is, particularly among certain elements of the Chinese political elite, discontent and reluctance with some of Xi Jinping's policies. Some have suggested that there may have been plots against top leaders orchestrated by elements of the Ministry of Public Security; these things came up periodically. But I feel like right now, I could be completely wrong, but the discontent and opposition to Xi's policies is fragmented.
General Office of the CPC Central Committee
Inker: And we must keep in mind that the General Office of the CPC Central Committee is conducting widespread surveillance on China's top leaders; this office is responsible for organizing the affairs of senior management, it also serves as an intelligence organization that monitors the activities of senior management. It is this entity that Xi relies on to ensure he knows what his senior colleagues are doing and thinking. He monitors all their communications, all their movements, so the possibilities of engaging in this kind of plot, in my opinion, are quite limited.
VOA: If we return to Hua Guofeng [who took power after Mao Zedong died in 1976] At that time, the head of the General Bureau, Wang Dongxing, led the charge to overthrow the Gang of Four. [led by Maos widow Jiang Qing]No?
Inker: Yes he did. And of course it's not impossible [that something like that could happen again], but keep in mind that when this happened, the technology was in a much more primitive state than it is today. I'm not saying it can't happen. There are few precious things that cannot happen. What I'm saying is that it's a lot harder than it used to be.
The most powerful man in the Chinese Foreign Ministry
VOA: The highest-ranking official listed on China's Foreign Ministry website is the chairman of the ministry's Communist Party committee, a man named Qi Yu who also heads the Party School within the Foreign Ministry. Some Chinese commentators associate Qi Yu with Xi Jinping, particularly as a potential parent. [on his mothers side].
Inker: Under Xi Jinping, we have seen what I would call the partitioning of the Foreign Ministry; you just read his speech to Chinese ambassadors late last year; he made it clear that their first loyalty should be to the party. This is simply a characteristic of the current situation in China.
The party controls everything, why shouldn't it control the Ministry of Foreign Affairs? I don't know if that's the case or not [that Xi has dispatched one of his relatives to watch over the Foreign Ministry]but the simple fact is that, obviously, it is in [Xis] interest in doing everything possible to ensure that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs adheres to the program and implements the policy as it wishes. I find nothing surprising in this, if that is indeed what happened.
