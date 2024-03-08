IMF gives cold shoulder to Imran Khan as he refuses to get involved in domestic politics





NEW DELHI: The International Monetary Fund on Friday rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan's request to link its economic aid to an audit into Pakistan's recent general elections. According to Geo News, the Washington-based global lender confirmed receiving the letter sent on behalf of Imran Kahn, but gave a cool reception to his request for an election audit. In a statement, the IMF spokesperson said: “The IMF, as an international institution with a limited mandate on economic matters, does not comment on domestic political developments. However, given the importance of the institutional environment for economic stability and growth, we encourage the just and peaceful resolution of all electoral disputes.” The IMF added that its engagement with Pakistan aims to help the government implement strong policies for strengthen financial stability, address long-standing economic and underlying balance of payments challenges and restore sustainable and inclusive growth for the benefit of all Pakistani citizens. “This includes stronger public finances, through high-quality fiscal measures aimed at broadening the tax base while intensifying support for the most vulnerable, restoring the viability of the energy sector, improving institutional governance and effectiveness of the fight against corruption, to reform public enterprises, to strengthen climate resilience and to create a level playing field for private companies to promote investment and job creation,” Geo News quoted the statement as saying. of the IMF. The spokesperson said that with the above objectives in mind, the lender looks forward to “committing to complete the second review under the ongoing Stand-By Agreement (SBA). ) and support the development of a new medium-term economic program if the government requests it. The statement in response to the letter from an IMF spokesperson came hours after the director of the global lender's communications department , Julie Kozack, during a press briefing in Washington, DC, shared that the Fund is set to send its mission to Pakistan after the formation of a new cabinet. Commenting on the arrival of the IMF mission in Pakistan, she said: “The IMF is ready to organize a mission for the second review of the reserve program soon. after a new cabinet is formed. 8 general elections before any new bailout negotiations with a cash-strapped country liquidity. According to reports, it is speculated that the new government would seek a new loan of around $6 billion from the organization in order to resolve the balance of payments issue.

