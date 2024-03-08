Trump posts $91 million bond, files notice of appeal in E. Jean Carroll case





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump filed a formal notice Friday that they are appealing the $83 million defamation verdict against writer E. Jean Carroll and posted the $91 million bond. dollars needed to keep him from collecting while the appeal is going on.

The attorneys asked the judge for an order approving the $91,630,000 bond and staying enforcement of Carroll's judgment.

The conditions of the bond and the amount of money or security posted by Trump are unclear. The source of the bond is the Federal Insurance Company, a company licensed to do business in New York. It is based in Chesapeake, Virginia and New Jersey and the company appears to be a subsidiary of Chubb Insurance Company. The document is signed by the former president.

The judge ordered the Carrolls' lawyers to respond to Trump's request by Monday morning. He said he could hold a hearing this afternoon if they object.

The decision came as a surprise because Trump's lawyers repeatedly asked the judge for more time to post bail and reduce the amount. The bond was necessary to prevent Carroll from moving to collect the judgment during the pendency of the appeal, which could take months or even years. That's more than the actual verdict amount to account for New York's 9% annual interest rate.

The automatic stay of judgment was set to expire Monday, when Carroll's lawyers could have started collecting money awarded to her for defaming her by Trump when he was president and then after she received a separate $5 million judgment against him last time. year. He is also appealing that verdict and posted bond for that ruling last year.

Court documents show that Trump signed the new bond agreement on Tuesday, and that the FIC lawyer signed it on Wednesday the same day that Trump's lawyers filed a letter asking the judge to stay the judgment for three days after that he ruled on their previous request for suspension. which he has not yet done.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan denied that request in an order issued Thursday and criticized Trump for trying to rush his decision. Mr. Trump's current situation is the result of his own delaying actions. Since January 26, he has had to organize his finances knowing that he might need to bond for this judgment, but he waited 25 days after the jury's verdict and shortly before the expiration of the automatic stay to seek relief, a writes the judge.

Trump faces a similar, larger problem in New York state court, where he was ordered last month to owe a $464 million civil fraud judgment.

Trump's lawyers asked an appeals court to reduce the amount of bail he must post in the case, a request that was rejected by the judge who heard the case. To account for post-judgment interest and appeal costs, a surety will often set the bond amount at 120% of the judgment or more, Trump's lawyer, Clifford Robert, wrote in a filing with the court of appeal. That would be well over $500 million.

Last month, a single judge in the state's Appellate Division denied Trump's request to reduce the bail amount to $100 million, but set an accelerated briefing schedule for the stay motion of Trump. That leaves open the possibility that a full panel of judges could act before Trump must post bail.

The current deadline to file is March 25, the same day jury selection is scheduled to begin in Trump's criminal trial in New York state court. He is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to secret payments made to a porn star in the final days of the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-posts-91-million-bond-appeal-e-jean-carroll-case-rcna142462 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos