National Designer Awards 2024 PM Modi presents awards at Bharat Mandapam in 20 categories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the first National Designer Awards at Bharat Mandapam in the capital. This prestigious distinction, which attracted significant public participation, resulted in more than 150,000 nominations in 20 various categories and approximately 10,000,000 votes. The categories included Best Storyteller, Disruptor, Celebrity Creator, Green Champion, Best Social Change Creator, Most Influential Agricultural Creator, Cultural Ambassador, Best Travel Creator, Swachhta Ambassador, India's new champion, the most creative tech designer, heritage fashion. creator (male and female), best designer in food category, best designer in education and international designer award.
See the full list of winners:
To begin with, the best storyteller award went to Keerthika Govindasamy.
On Twitter, ANI shared a video of this and wrote, “At the National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Storyteller Award to Keerthika Govindasamy at Bharat Mandapam.”
#WATCH | Delhi: At the National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the best storyteller award to Keerthika Govindasamy at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/TKlZMPACja
-ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024
This was followed by the 'Disruptor of the Year' award given to Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps).
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Disruptor of the Year award to Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/YCXrqLM70E
-ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024
Favorite Green Champion Award went to Pankti Pandey
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Favorite Green Champion award to Pankti Pandey at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/egMaLyR4wd
-ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024
Ankit Baiyanpuria received the award for Best Health and Fitness Creator, while the Best Creator for Social Change award went to Jaya Kishori.
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Health and Fitness Creator Award to Ankit Baiyanpuria at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/pZkDLMsyst
-ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Creator for Social Change award to Jaya Kishori at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/cJzxGhZbTQ
-ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024
The Cultural Ambassador of the Year award was presented to Maithili Thakur
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Cultural Ambassador of the Year award to Maithili Thakur at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/uD0g9vkaxq
-ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024
The Best International Designer Award went to Drew Hicks
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best International Creator award to Drew Hicks at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/WTWCeQnBRV
-ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024
This was followed by the Most Creative Designer award given to Shraddha and RJ Raunac in the women's and men's categories respectively.
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever National Designer Awards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Most Creative Designer award to Shraddha at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/EY6jyP8zdw
-ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024
The Celebrity Designer of the Year award went to Aman Gupta.
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Celebrity Creator of the Year award to Aman Gupta at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/4w9mL8B7yA
-ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024
The Best Nano-Creator award went to Piyush Purohit, while the Best Micro-Creator award went to Aridaman.
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the best nano-creator award to Piyush Purohit at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/SdCuK16Iyp
-ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Micro-Creator Award to Aridaman at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/ihmwkqmAzs
-ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024
In the games category, the “Best Creator” award was given to Nishchay.
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the award for the best creator in the games category to Nishchay at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/tKDmIfM2W2
-ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024
In the education category, the best designer award was given to Naman Deshmukh
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the best creator award in the education category to Naman Deshmukh at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/GtjidK7rDT
-ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024
On the other hand, the best creator award in the food category was given to Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen).
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Best Creator award in the food category to Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/uLKEhSoe3W
-ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024
The National Creators Award aims to recognize excellence and influence in diverse areas such as storytelling, championing social change, environmental sustainability, education and gaming. It serves as a platform to propel creativity towards promoting positive transformations.
