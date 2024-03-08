Biden's fiery State of the Union questions contrast with Trump's





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden made a defiant argument for a second term in his State of the Union address Thursday night, lashing out at Republican Party front-runner Donald Trump for espoused resentment, vengeance and retribution and for endangering freedom at home and abroad.

Reveling in the political moment, Biden repeatedly took shots at my predecessor without ever mentioning Trump by name, 13 times in total, repeatedly raising his voice as he worked to assuage voters' concerns about his age and his professional performances while accentuating the contrast with his anything but certain rival from November.

Biden's rambling tone was a sharp departure from his often mundane daily appearances and aimed to dispel doubts about whether the 81-year-old president, the nation's oldest to ever live, is still up to the task.

For 68 minutes in the House of Representatives, Biden goaded Republicans about their policies on immigration, taxes and more, invited call-and-response banter with fellow Democrats and seemed to enjoy the fight.

I know I might not look it, but I've been here for a while, Biden deadpanned. And when you get to my age, some things become clearer than ever.

Noting that he was born during World War II and came of political age during the upheavals of the 1960s, Biden said: My life has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy. A future based on the core values ​​that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity and equality. Respect everyone. To give everyone a fair chance. To give hatred no refuge. Today, others my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, vengeance and retribution. It is not me.

The president linked Trump's praise for those who invaded the Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 election with anti-democratic threats abroad.

Freedom and democracy are under attack both at home and abroad, Biden said as he called on Congress to support Ukraine's efforts to defend against the two-year-old Russian invasion. History is watching.

Biden directly referenced the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol, denouncing those who downplayed it.

My predecessor and some of you here are seeking to bury the truth about January 6th. I won't do it, Biden said. It's time to tell the truth and bury the lies. Here is a simple truth. You can't love your country only when you win.

The State of the Union address is the signature night of the White House calendar, giving presidents a direct line to a captive audience of lawmakers and dignitaries in the House chamber and tens of millions of television viewers at home, almost certainly Biden's biggest audience. year. Biden knew he would be watched not only for his message, but whether he would be able to deliver it with vigor and command.

Aides said Biden aims to prove his doubters wrong by displaying his combative side and trying to insult Republicans on positions he says are out of step with the country, particularly on access on abortion, but also on tax policy and health care.

Taking a victory lap selling his legislative achievements, including funding to boost computer chip manufacturing domestically, Biden deviated from his prepared script to attack Republicans who voted against such policies but who nevertheless take credit for them in their country.

If any of you don't want this money in your districts, Biden said, let me know.

The president was speaking before a historically ineffective Congress. In the Republican-led House, Speaker Mike Johnson took power five months ago after the chaotic ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Lawmakers are still struggling to approve funding bills for the current year and have been deadlocked for months on foreign aid bills intended to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion and to support Israel's fight against Hamas.

Johnson urged Republicans in a private meeting Wednesday to show decorum during the speech, but he appeared to have limited success. A number of House Republicans began to stand up and leave the room as Biden discussed raising taxes on billionaires and corporations. Others remained in their chairs and shook their heads, while Johnson did not hide his emotions, raising his eyebrows and sometimes rolling his eyes.

Biden engaged in a vociferous call and response with lawmakers as he rhetorically questioned whether the tax code was fair and whether billionaires and corporations needed another $2 trillion in tax breaks, as he accused the Republicans.

Biden also highlighted his efforts to combat shrinkage and inflation. Companies are putting fewer pretzels in jars and fewer yogurts in sealed cups and so-called junk fees on services. Neither is the main driver of inflation, but the White House hoped to show consumers that Biden is fighting for them.

Republican congressional leaders introduced one of their new lawmakers through the State of the Union rebuttal, hoping to draw a generational contrast with Biden. Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, the youngest Republican woman elected to the Senate, painted a picture of a nation that seems to be drifting away and our families are suffering.

Right now, our Commander-in-Chief is not in charge. The free world deserves better than a faltering and diminished leader, Britt said, speaking deliberately in a speech from his kitchen. America deserves leaders who recognize that secure borders, stable prices, safe streets, and a strong defense are the cornerstones of a great nation.

Biden, on the other hand, insisted that the state of the union was strong and growing stronger.

Trump responded to the speech in real time on his Truth Social site, defending himself and lambasting Biden for what he said was perhaps the angriest, least compassionate and worst State of the Union speech. Union never pronounced. It was an embarrassment for our country!

This year, Biden has faced heightened emotions, particularly among his core supporters, over his unwavering support for Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. Biden had initially hoped a short-term ceasefire would be in place by the speech to allow more hostages to be released and badly needed aid to arrive in the territory. The White House criticizes Hamas for not yet having accepted an agreement negotiated by the United States and its allies.

Israel must allow more aid to Gaza and ensure aid workers are not caught in the crossfire, Biden said, warning that Israel should not use aid as a bargaining chip with Hamas, even if he reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas attacks. activist group.

Many Democrats and Republicans wore pins and stickers honoring Israeli hostages still held captive in Gaza. Meanwhile, several House progressives wore Palestinian keffiyehs, the black and white checkered scarves that have come to symbolize Palestinian solidarity. En route to the address, Biden's motorcade took a circuitous route to the Capitol, as hundreds of pro-ceasefire protesters attempted to disrupt his path from the White House.

Immigration was another flashpoint overnight.

The Republican-controlled House refused to act on a Senate-passed version of the aid legislation, insisting on new, tougher measures to limit migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, after Trump used his influence to help defeat a bipartisan compromise that would have achieved just that.

As Biden ran through conservative groups' endorsements of the legislation, some in the audience appeared to shout and intervene, and Biden retorted, I know you can read.

As Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, wearing pro-Trump paraphernalia, continued to yell at Biden, the president held up a white button the Georgia Republican had given him earlier, bearing the name of murdered Laken Riley. Authorities say the Georgian nursing student was killed by a Venezuelan national who entered the United States illegally in September 2022.

Laken Riley, Biden said, calling her an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. He expressed his condolences to his family, saying his heart goes out to them.

Access to abortion and fertility treatment was also a key part of Biden's speech, particularly in light of a controversial Alabama Supreme Court decision that upended access to fertilization treatment in vitro in the State.

To my friends across the aisle, don't make families wait any longer, Biden said, recognizing Latorya Beasley, a guest of first lady Jill Bidens whose IVF treatments were canceled after Alabama's decision. Guarantee the right to IVF across the country!

Another guest was Kate Cox, who sued Texas and ultimately left her home state to obtain an emergency abortion after a serious fetal anomaly was detected, in a case that attracted national attention.

AP writers Stephen Groves, Josh Boak, Aamer Madhani, Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking, Fatima Hussein, Amanda Seitz and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

