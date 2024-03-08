Politics
China will continuously develop new growth drivers and new advantages
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for focusing on high-quality development as the top priority and developing new quality productive forces according to local conditions at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, the national legislature from China.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while participating in a deliberation with fellow lawmakers in eastern China's Jiangsu Province. China.
Focusing on the cause of the Party and the country, he exposed major issues such as the development of new quality productive forces. He called for planning major measures to further deepen reform and continuing efforts to consolidate and strengthen the momentum of economic recovery, which is an important direction for steadily advancing China's modernization.
With innovation playing a leading role, the new quality productive forces in essence constitute advanced productivity, characterized by high quality.
Over the past year, China's economy has seen an overall healthy recovery, with GDP surpassing 126 trillion yuan ($17.5 trillion). China's modern industrial system has become more robust, thanks to the rapid rise of a number of new high-end, intelligent and environmentally friendly industrial pillars. Significant progress has been made in key and fundamental technologies, with the continued emergence of innovative achievements in cutting-edge areas such as artificial intelligence and quantum technology.
New quality productive forces have appeared in practice and demonstrated their important role in leading and supporting high-quality development. They will contribute to achieving development with a higher level of quality, efficiency, equity, sustainability and security.
Promoting high-quality development concerns the overall progress of China's socialist modernization. Currently, many factors still hinder high-quality development.
The new quality productive forces represent the evolutionary direction of advanced productivity. They are shaped by revolutionary technological breakthroughs, innovative allocation of production factors and profound industrial transformation and modernization, characterized by high technology, high efficiency and high quality.
Developing new quality productive forces is an endogenous requirement and a pivot of high-quality development, as well as an inevitable choice to promote iteration and improvement of productivity and achieve modernization.
Facing a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, only by seizing opportunities, intensifying innovation efforts, nurturing and strengthening emerging industries, proactively planning and developing future industries and improving the modern industrial system, China can accelerate the development of new quality productive forces and continuously shape new driving forces and advantages for development.
Developing new, quality productive forces does not mean neglecting or abandoning traditional industries, Xi said. We must avoid headlong rush into projects and the formation of industrial bubbles, and avoid adopting a single development model, he stressed.
He stressed the importance of developing new quality productive forces according to local conditions, charting the course and providing science-based methods to modernize traditional industries and promote high-end, intelligent and green development.
China has a vast territory with diverse regional conditions. When developing new quality productive forces, it is crucial to start from the real situation. Localities should take into account their own resources, industrial foundations and scientific research conditions to selectively promote the development of new industries, new models and new growth engines.
Reform holds the answers to development problems. To develop new quality productive forces, it is necessary to further deepen reform and establish new compatible productive relations.
Xi said it is necessary to build a high-level socialist market economy system, improve and implement institutions and mechanisms to continuously consolidate and develop the public sector, and encourage, support and relentlessly guide the development of the non-public sector, and deepen reforms in science-technology, education and talent management systems.
It is also important to foster a world-class, market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, he said.
He clarified the strategic directions and main directions of the main measures aimed at further deepening the reform.
In the future, China will focus on removing institutional and systemic obstacles that hinder the smooth progress of China's modernization, eliminate obstacles and bottlenecks that hinder the development of new quality productive forces, and stimulate the vitality of labor, knowledge, technology, management, capital, and data, among other factors of production.
These efforts will undoubtedly inject strong momentum into promoting China's high-quality development and modernization.
