Trump Posts $91 Million Bail to Appeal E. Defamation Verdict Jean Carroll





Former President Donald Trump posted more than $91 million in bond Friday to appeal the $83 million judgment against him in the case brought by E. Jean Carroll, a writer he defamed after that she accused him of sexual abuse, according to a court filing.

Trump's lawyers informed Manhattan federal court that he had posted $91,630,000 bail, coinciding with a notice that he had appealed the decision to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The bond payment is equal to 110% of the judgment against him, representing the amount he was required to post to stay execution of the judgment while he appeals.

The January 26 decision was the second time in less than a year that a jury found in favor of Carroll, who accused Trump of assaulting her in a New York department store in the 1990s. As of May 2023, another federal jury awarded Carroll an additional $5 million in damages, finding Trump liable for sexual abuse and a separate defamation claim.

In both cases, the jurors delivered their unanimous verdict within a few hours.

The verdict in Carroll's second trial came just weeks before a New York judge ordered Trump to pay more than $450 million for fraud. These decisions combined have plunged the Republican presidential candidate into serious financial difficulties.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll's attorney, declined to comment on Trump's call.

The ruling came a day after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan — who is overseeing the case and has no connection to Carroll's attorney — declined to grant a temporary stay that would have suspended the judgment without requiring that Trump posts bail. A Trump campaign spokesperson criticized the move in a statement to CBS News on Friday, calling it “a continuation of a completely lawless witch hunt.”

“President Trump filed a timely motion to stay this ridiculous ruling, and many courts, including the Second Circuit, recognize the importance of temporary administrative stays while such motions are considered,” the spokesperson said. words Steven Cheung. “We look forward to continuing to litigate this case and achieving vindication of the truth.”

The trial of E. Jean Carroll E. Jean Carroll leaves the federal courthouse in Manhattan after the conclusion of her civil defamation trial against former President Donald Trump, January 26, 2024. Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

Trump attended almost the entire January trial and briefly testified in his own defense. He left the courthouse a half-hour before the jury awarded Carroll $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages.

Repeatedly referencing the May 2023 verdict, which failed to stop Trump from repeating statements similar to those found defamatory, Carroll's lawyers asked the jury throughout the trial to fine Trump enough to “make him stop”.

This effort appears to have worked so far.

Trump, who had frequently called Carroll a “liar” and the lawsuits against him a “hoax,” did not repeat any of the claims that led to his twin defamation defeats.

Carroll, a well-known columnist, wrote in a 2019 book that Trump sexually assaulted her during a chance encounter at New York's upscale department store Bergdorf Goodman in 1995 or 1996. Trump, who was president at at the time, immediately denied the allegations, calling Carroll a “job” and saying he had never met her. He continued to repeat similar denials in public appearances, social media posts and even in court, a trend cited by Carroll's lawyers during the trial.

Carroll's legal team uncovered a long series of messages, text messages and emails threatening violence and rape against Carroll after Trump's denials. They said she was flooded with hateful messages that increased whenever Trump launched public attacks and decreased during interim periods.

Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, focused on what she called a “five-hour gap” in 2019 between when Carroll's allegations first surfaced and the first defamatory statement by Trump. Habba said Carroll did not prove “causation” between Trump's comment and the harassment that followed.

Habba reiterated that argument in a recent motion asking the judge in the case to disregard the jury's verdict, saying the findings were “based on 'confusion, speculation or prejudice,' as opposed to ' evidence presented at trial.

Habba and the judge frequently clashed during the trial, frequently engaging in heated disagreements over the court's procedures and rulings. Habba said that dynamic was unfair to his client and reiterated that criticism in a statement Friday.

“Because of the numerous damaging errors made at the lower level, we are confident that the Second Circuit will overturn this egregious judgment,” Habba said.

