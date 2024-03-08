Trump Posts $91.6 Million Bail, Appeals E. Verdict Jean Carroll





Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference after attending E. Jean Carroll in New York on January 17, 2024.

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump on Friday appealed the civil defamation verdict in favor of writer E. Jean Carroll and posted $91.6 million bail as he asked to avoid having to pay damages owed to her while he pursued this appeal.

The call came just three days before Trump faces a deadline to pay $83.3 million in damages to Carroll for defaming her in 2019, when as president he had to initially denied her allegation that he raped her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.

The $91.6 million bond he posted is intended to secure that compensation in case his appeal of the January jury verdict fails. Trump will get the bail money back if he wins his appeal.

Carroll, in a Substack article later Friday, called the size of the bond “prodigious” and suggested it would have quickly begun seizing Trump's assets if he had not obtained the judgment on time .

She added that her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, “is strong enough to rip a golden toilet off the floor of Trump Tower and throw it out the window, this bond saves Robbie from having to show up on Monday with the US Marshals for the TO DO”. “.

Judge Lewis Kaplan of Manhattan federal court, who is not related to Carroll's lawyer, on Thursday denied a request from Trump to delay payment to the writer.

E. Jean Carroll and her attorneys Shawn Crowley and Roberta Kaplan react in Manhattan Federal Court after the verdict in the second civil trial after she accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of raping her decades ago, in New York, January 26, 2024. .

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The bond was issued by Federal Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Chubb Insurance Company, based in Chesapeake, Virginia, according to a copy of the document signed by Trump. This represents 110% of the total damages awarded to Carroll in this case, reflecting the fact that the amount of damages awarded is increased by 9% per year under New York law.

A court filing regarding the bond did not reveal how much Trump paid or provided as collateral to obtain it.

Chubb Chairman and CEO Evan Greenberg was appointed in 2018 by Trump to the U.S. Trade Representative's “Trade Policy and Negotiations Advisory Committee.” Greenberg is no longer on this panel.

Chubb is mentioned in another major Trump legal case: the New York civil business fraud case in which Trump was ordered to pay more than $450 million for lying on financial forms about his net worth and worth of its properties.

The lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general that led to those damages said Trump misrepresented the size of his Trump Tower triplex to a Chubb appraiser, who visited the unit in 2010 as part of the process of purchasing a home insurance policy.

Trump, who personally gave a tour of the apartment, kept the master bedroom and a walk-in closet out of access because “Mrs. Trump was sleeping,” the appraiser wrote, according to the complaint.

The appraiser also noted that there was little time to take measurements of the property because the appointment “moved along at a speed imposed by Mr. Trump,” who had allocated only about 15 minutes for the exam, according to the suit.

Trump told the appraiser he thought the triplex was about 25,000 to 30,000 square feet, according to the lawsuit. But the actual size was 10,996 square feet.

Kaplan gave Carroll's lawyers until Monday morning to submit any opposition to Trump's proposed bail and court order. If there is disagreement over Trump's demands, the parties will argue Monday afternoon before Kaplan.

A spokesperson for Carroll's lawyers, asked if they would oppose the bond proposal, told CNBC, “will have to wait and see.”

Trump is also appealing another Manhattan federal civil verdict, handed down last year, that ordered him to pay Carroll $5 million in damages for sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s and then defamed her in comments he made in 2022.

As part of that other appeal, he deposited $5.6 million in cash with the court to secure the damages he owes.

Trump is also appealing the $454 million verdict in his civil business fraud case in New York state court.

Last week, an appeals court judge rejected Trump's request to post bail of just $100 million to secure those damages as he sought to overturn the fraud verdict.

A panel of appeals judges is expected to rule on Trump's bail request in the fraud case.

Trump, who is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, separately faces 91 charges in four separate cases. He has pleaded not guilty in all of these cases.

