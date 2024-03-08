IMF refuses to get involved in Pakistan's domestic politics after Imran Khan's plea





Islamabad/Washington, Mar 8 (PTI) The IMF on Friday rejected a request by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to link its economic aid to cash-strapped Pakistan to an audit by the global lender into the recent general elections in the country. Last week, Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in its letter to the Washington-based International Monetary Fund, claimed that the February 8 elections were rigged and called for not allowing its aid to be misused by those who abused power for personal gain. The PTI letter, sent before the swearing-in of new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on March 4, urges the IMF to carefully review the poll results before entering into any new agreement with Islamabad. On Friday, the IMF confirmed that it had received the letter sent on Khan's behalf but gave a cool reception to the PTI founders' demand for an election audit, Geo News reported. An IMF spokesperson said in a statement: The IMF, as an international institution with a narrow mandate on economic issues, does not comment on domestic political developments. However, given the importance of the institutional environment for economic stability and growth, we encourage the fair and peaceful resolution of all electoral disputes. The IMF added that its engagement with Pakistan aims to help the government implement strong policies to strengthen financial stability. , address long-standing economic and underlying balance of payments challenges and restore sustainable and inclusive growth for the benefit of all Pakistani citizens. This involves stronger public finances, through high-quality revenue measures aimed at broadening the tax base while scaling up support to the most vulnerable, restoring the viability of the energy sector, improving institutional governance and efficiency anti-corruption, reform state-owned enterprises, strengthen climate resilience and create a level playing field for private companies to promote investment and job creation, Geo News said citing the IMF statement. said that with the above objectives in mind, the lender looks forward to engaging in completing the second review under the ongoing Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) and supporting the development of a new medium-term economic program if the government requests it. Geo News further said that the statement in response to the letter from an IMF spokesperson came hours after the director of the global lender's communications department, Julie Kozack, during a press briefing in Washington , DC, announced that the Fund was set to send its mission to Pakistan after the formation of a new cabinet. Commenting on the arrival of the IMF mission to Pakistan, she said: “The IMF is ready to organize a mission for the second Stand-by review shortly after the formation of a new cabinet. » The letter, addressed to the managing director of the IMF. Director Kristalina Georgieva, through party spokesperson Raoof Hasan, under Khan's leadership, urged him to conduct an audit of at least 30 percent of National and Provincial Assembly seats to uncover brazen intervention and fraud in the February 8 general elections before considering any other decision. bailout negotiations with the cash-strapped country. As Press Trust of India reported earlier, official sources said the new government would seek a fresh loan of around $6 billion from the IMF to help resolve the balance of payments problem. Pakistan avoided a default with a $3 billion short-term loan from the IMF last year, and it may face difficulty meeting its external debts in case it does. the new IMF loan would be delayed. The IMF assessment mission is expected to visit Islamabad this month, according to local media. According to reports, last year's short-term $3 billion IMF bailout package ends next month and the Sharif government needs another loan which it wants to negotiate at the earliest. Sharif gave the green light to the Finance Ministry to begin. discussions to sign a new expanded financing mechanism (EFF). Pakistan depends on the IMF to meet its annual foreign financing requirements of $25-30 billion for debt repayment and current account deficit financing.

