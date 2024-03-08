Politics
Trkiye ready to hold Russia-Ukraine peace summit, says Erdoan
Trkiye is ready to host a peace summit with Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Friday during his meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul.
“We are ready to host a peace summit between the two countries,” Erdoan told reporters at a joint press conference, stressing that Trkiye was ready to provide all its support to facilitate a new agreement between the two countries in war.
Pledging to fully support Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the president said Ankara would also support efforts to reach a new agreement on the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
“Trkiye supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and will strongly contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine after the end of the war,” he said.
Zelensky thanked Erdoan and the Turkish people for their support of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
Zelensky said his country had achieved “serious humanitarian results” in rescuing its nationals from Russian captivity thanks to Trkiye’s efforts.
He said Russia would not be invited to the first planned peace summit in Switzerland and that a Russian representative could be invited to the next meeting after a road map for peace was discussed and agreed with Ukraine's allies. during the meeting in Switzerland.
Expressing that they had a very productive and friendly meeting with Erdoan, Zelensky said he handed his counterpart a list of Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia, including Crimean Tatars.
“We must free all of them, soldiers and civilians, as well as those who were captured while defending their people,” Zelensky said.
He said he and Erdoan paid great attention to his peace formula and briefed him on preparations for the peace summit in Switzerland later this year.
“The special role of Trkiye deserves the leadership of your state to be present at the peace summit and the joint work of the world majority for the full implementation of the peace formula,” he said.
Regarding bilateral relations, the Ukrainian president said his country has devoted a lot of time to discussions on defense cooperation, both at the government and business levels, and has reached some agreements.
Expressing satisfaction at meeting with representatives of the Trkiye business community, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is “ready to move towards the maximum operational implementation of the discussed projects,” which he said will be “strong.”
Zelensky said the two countries were working toward “joint production of weapons and ammunition,” adding that this had a “strategic” aspect.
He also said food security was discussed, highlighting the importance of the Black Sea region.
“Our corridor is working quickly. Many ships have passed through it. I am sure we can do more. More than 30 million grains have already passed through this corridor,” he said.
Trkiye positioned himself as a broker in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and Erdoan was a key player in negotiating the Black Sea Grains Initiative.
Shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Trkiye hosted a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers as well as unsuccessful talks between the two countries' negotiators aimed at ending to hostilities.
Ukraine has been defending itself against a large-scale Russian invasion for more than two years. For its campaign, kyiv has received massive international support, mainly from its Western allies, in the form of arms deliveries, humanitarian aid and sanctions against Russia.
Trkiye was a key player in the currently suspended deal that allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments through the Black Sea despite the blockade of its ports after Moscow launched its invasion in late February 2022.
The deal, negotiated by Ankara and the United Nations in July 2022, ended after Moscow refused to renew it. Ankara has redoubled its efforts to try to revive the initiative.
Moscow withdrew from the deal on July 17, accusing the West of hindering its exports of grain and fertilizer. Since then, he has attacked Ukrainian agricultural and port infrastructure. Moscow has declared itself ready to return to the agreement once an accompanying agreement concerning Russia is implemented.
