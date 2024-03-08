Politics
The value of APEC in a time of growing international unrest
As geopolitical tensions and environmental concerns grew, APEC's 2023 Agenda focused on promoting sustainable and inclusive development, emphasizing its central role as a forum for constructive discussion to promote international cooperation.
The question, however, was whether APEC, based on the voluntary commitment of Asia-Pacific economies to cooperate in managing their shared grand ambitions for open and sustainable regional development, could overcome the political and other fissures that divided its members.
The tense climate surrounding the San Francisco summit highlighted this issue. Outside the Moscone Center where the APEC leaders' meeting was held, the loudest protest was that APEC was doing nothing for the environment or for ordinary people; that APEC was only about free trade and big business.
In fact, in 2023, APEC has done much to mobilize the interests of community stakeholders. Under U.S. leadership, APEC, which has long enjoyed productive relationships with the region's business community, has increased its engagement with a broad cross-section of society. The APEC Multi-Stakeholder Forum enabled members of the private sector, civil society, indigenous peoples, youth, persons with disabilities, academia and entrepreneurs to better promote sustainable and inclusive development. These frank conversations contributed to policy discussions on recovery and the sources of future growth.
The APEC 2023 Agenda, summarized thematically as follows: Creating a resilient and sustainable future for all, I saw the group moving forward working on key issues such as supply chain resilience, digital commerce, connectivity, opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses, climate change and environmental sustainability. Issues related to food security, health, anti-corruption, digitalization, women's economic empowerment and supporting historically underserved and underrepresented communities were also at the center of discussions during meetings last year. In short, the agenda emphasized an interconnected, innovative and inclusive APEC.
The United States hosted the first APEC leaders' meeting in 1993 to foster relations between economies on both sides of the Pacific. In the 1990s, APEC officials focused on the goals of free and open trade and investment to achieve growth. This summit was the first occasion after 1989 for a meeting between the American and Chinese presidents.
The last time the United States hosted APEC was in 2011. The United States' hosting of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2023 could be seen as the country's return to multilateralism , in a very different global landscape than just a few years ago.
In recent years, APEC has been strained like never before due to trade tensions, the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts in hotspots around the world. No APEC member state is in direct conflict with another, but tensions elsewhere have fueled disagreements over human rights, peace and security issues that do not usually feature directly on the agenda. of the day of the forums.
The United States attempted to manage the inevitable but important statements on geopolitics, including its own objections and statements, while ensuring that the group remained focused on APEC's vision of sustainable and inclusive growth. Historical disagreements over less thorny issues have led to the inability to reach consensus in the past. The signing of the Golden Gate Declaration by the 21 economies at the 2023 meeting, together with the statements of the different presidents on the conflicts, demonstrated that it was possible to reach an agreement and that the focus was on management of common crises.
The environment, particularly climate change, was an issue that APEC officials from across the region were determined to address together at the leaders' meeting. As the host economy, the United States led the process constructively. He has launched initiatives including the Just Energy Transition Initiative, a commitment to developing future energy transition policies that promote environmental well-being and stewardship alongside economic growth.
The Just Energy Transition Initiative affirms the need to provide decent and environmentally friendly livelihoods during the transition to renewable energy. Leveraging its multi-sector reach, the forum brought together businesses to discuss how they would commit to reducing the industry's carbon footprint.
Discussions among agricultural officials focused on food security through sustainable systems, with an emphasis on improving food security without harming the environment. For example, the Principles for Achieving Food Security through Sustainable Agri-Food Systems in the APEC Region, agreed by members, sets out principles for developing policies, practices and regulations related to food security.
APEC Transport Ministers focused on catalyzing the transition to lightweight vehicles and low- or zero-emission electric vehicles. This also included the development and transition to sustainable aviation fuels, a push toward low- or zero-emission shipping, and the decarbonization of ports as avenues for the region's energy transition.
Importantly, despite the geopolitical turmoil of 2023, APEC provided an opportunity for US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to coordinate productive leadership-level engagement on the sidelines of APEC.
Geopolitical issues will persist and could intensify even more as the election season wears on through 2024. Yet APEC's agenda is built on the expectation of progress at its next summit in Lima in 2024 , when Peru will welcome the group again. APEC's value has always been in the platform it provides to build trust and facilitate difficult conversations to make progress on issues of common importance. This is essential at a time when conflict and disagreement threaten to tear international cooperation apart.
Rebecca Sta Maria is Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat in Singapore.
