PM Modi presents National Creators Award 2024; You know what it is ? Selection process, other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the National Designer Award at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The awards were envisioned as a launching pad for using creativity to drive positive change.

What is the National Creators Award?

With the dominance of social media, the creator economy is experiencing meteoric growth globally. Millions of digital creators on Instagram, Facebook, X and other platforms create content on varied topics such as fashion, technology, general knowledge, education, travel and others.

This is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a new category of awards for this new booming profession in the country: that of creators.

Streaming platforms and influencers team up for an advertising-based model

The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact in all areas, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming, among others. The award is seen as a launching pad for using creativity to drive positive change.

National Creators Award: Selection process

The Center had opened a nomination window on its Innovate India website from February 10 to 29, 2024.

As per the data, over 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast.

The award is based on the number of votes cast for a creator.

National Designer Award: Categories

The prize is awarded in twenty categories, including the best storyteller prize; The disruptor of the year; Celebrity Designer of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best creator of social change; Most influential agricultural creator; Cultural Ambassador of the Year; and International Designer Award.

Categories also include Best Travel Creator; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Technology Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most creative designer (male and female); Best creator in the food category; Best creator in the education category; Best creator in the games category; Best micro-creator; Best Nano Creator; Best health and fitness creator.

National Designer Awards 2024: List of winners

  • Most Creative Designer Award – Female: Shraddha Jain (AiyyoShraddha)
  • Designer-Most Creative Man Award: RJ Raunac (Bauaa)
  • Heritage Fashion Icon Award: Jahnvi Singh
  • Best Designer Award in Food Category: Kabita Singh
  • Green Champion category prize: Pankhti Pandey
  • Best Storyteller: Keerthika Govindasamy
  • Cultural Ambassador of the Year Award: Maithili Thakur
  • Best creator in the Tech category: Gaurav Chaudhary
  • Best Health and Fitness Creator Award: Ankit Baiyanpuria
  • Best Creator Award in Education Category: Naman Deshmukh
  • Favorite travel designer: Kamiya Jani
  • Disruptor of the Year Award: Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps)

More less

Published: Mar 08, 2024, 01:53 PM IST

