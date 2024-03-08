PM Modi presents National Creators Award 2024; You know what it is ? Selection process, other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the National Designer Award at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The awards were envisioned as a launching pad for using creativity to drive positive change.

What is the National Creators Award?

With the dominance of social media, the creator economy is experiencing meteoric growth globally. Millions of digital creators on Instagram, Facebook, X and other platforms create content on varied topics such as fashion, technology, general knowledge, education, travel and others.

This is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a new category of awards for this new booming profession in the country: that of creators.

Streaming platforms and influencers team up for an advertising-based model

The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact in all areas, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming, among others. The award is seen as a launching pad for using creativity to drive positive change.

National Creators Award: Selection process

The Center had opened a nomination window on its Innovate India website from February 10 to 29, 2024.

As per the data, over 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast.

The award is based on the number of votes cast for a creator.

National Designer Award: Categories

The prize is awarded in twenty categories, including the best storyteller prize; The disruptor of the year; Celebrity Designer of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best creator of social change; Most influential agricultural creator; Cultural Ambassador of the Year; and International Designer Award.

Categories also include Best Travel Creator; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Technology Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most creative designer (male and female); Best creator in the food category; Best creator in the education category; Best creator in the games category; Best micro-creator; Best Nano Creator; Best health and fitness creator.

National Designer Awards 2024: List of winners

Most Creative Designer Award – Female: Shraddha Jain (AiyyoShraddha)

Designer-Most Creative Man Award: RJ Raunac (Bauaa)

Heritage Fashion Icon Award: Jahnvi Singh

Best Designer Award in Food Category: Kabita Singh

Green Champion category prize: Pankhti Pandey

Best Storyteller: Keerthika Govindasamy

Cultural Ambassador of the Year Award: Maithili Thakur

Best creator in the Tech category: Gaurav Chaudhary

Best Health and Fitness Creator Award: Ankit Baiyanpuria

Best Creator Award in Education Category: Naman Deshmukh

Favorite travel designer: Kamiya Jani

Disruptor of the Year Award: Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps)

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: Mar 08, 2024, 01:53 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

