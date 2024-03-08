Former British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she will leave Parliament before this year's election.





Former British Prime Minister Therese May announced Friday that she would step down as a lawmaker when an election is called this year, ending a 27-year parliamentary career that included three years leading the country during a period troubled by Brexit. May told her local newspaper that her work tackling human trafficking and modern slavery was taking up more of her time. “I realized that, looking forward, I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP in the way that I believe is right and that my constituents deserve,” she told the Maidenhead Advertiser. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Friday that she will step down as a lawmaker when elections are called this year. (PA) May, 67, has been the MP for Maidenhead, west London, since 1997. She held several government posts, including Home Secretary between 2010 and 2016, before being chosen as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister in the aftermath of Britain's chaotic June 2016 vote in favor of exit from the European Union. She is the second female British Prime Minister, after fellow Conservative Margaret Thatcher. May will end a 27-year parliamentary career, including three years at the helm of the country during a period troubled by Brexit. (PA) Brexit ultimately derailed her premiership and she resigned as party leader and prime minister in mid-2019 after repeatedly failing to secure her divorce deal with the EU within a bitterly divided Parliament. She also had tense relations with then-US President Donald Trump, who accused her of having “messed up” Brexit. Unlike many former prime ministers, who often leave parliament quickly once they leave office, May remained a backbench lawmaker while three Conservative successors, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, were grappling with the political and economic consequences of Brexit. She also had tense relations with then-US President Donald Trump, who accused her of having “messed up” Brexit. (PA Images via Getty Images) She has sometimes publicly criticized her more populist successors, particularly Johnson, whose political machinations contributed to her downfall. Sunak tweeted that May “defines what it means to be a public servant”. Sunak must call an election by the end of the year, but the date is up to him. He said it would probably be in the fall. She has sometimes publicly criticized her more populist successors, particularly Johnson, whose political machinations contributed to her downfall. (EPA) Opinion polls show that the Conservatives, in power since 2010, are far behind the main opposition Labor Party. Nearly 100 of the House of Commons' 650 lawmakers have announced they will not run for reelection, including 64 Conservatives, an unusually high number.

